Donald Trump’s former star adviser Kash Patel appeared in court on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. before the grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged stash of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to unidentified sources quoted by CNN. Patel served as a national security and defense official during the Trump administration, and was tapped by Trump to deal with the National Archives’ and DOJ’s separate attempts to retrieve any classified records Trump took when he left office. Patel has claimed on cable TV that he saw the former president declassifying records before he left the White House. CNN reports that he is among a small group of Trump advisers that may be exposed to legal risk in the Mar-a-Lago investigation however it’s unclear if he is a specific target of the DOJ. It’s also unclear if he answered any questions from the grand jury or used his Fifth Amendment protection.Read it at CNN

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO