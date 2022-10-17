ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
JACKSON, MI
wgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting

The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department

Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
SALINE, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield clerk Sherikia Hawkins pleads to 1 crime; 5 charges dropped

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday dismissed five of six election misconduct charges against the former Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, related to the November 2018 election. Two days before her trial was to begin in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Kwame Rowe dropped the five charges, which were filed...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wgvunews.org

Reported new details emerge in Chatfield Investigation

The Detroit News is reporting witnesses discussed Republican Lee Chatfield’s travel, “excessive” spending, and the prescription drug “Adderall” in affidavits. Todd Flood used to serve in the Attorney General’s office. He says details authorities are reviewing, like financial statements, usually stay private. “You’re not...
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint to honor boxing champ Claressa Shields with Thursday event

FLINT, MI -- Claressa Shields, who became the undisputed women’s world middleweight champion last week, will get a hero’s welcome in Flint this week. Mayor Sheldon Neeley is hosting a citywide celebration recognizing Shields, a Flint native, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. 2nd St in downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI

