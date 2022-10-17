Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
wgvunews.org
Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting
The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Getting to know Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees candidate Jim Leija
ANN ARBOR – Jim Leija is seeking another term on the Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees. Leija currently serves as Board President and is in his second term. He was first elected to the Board in 2014. He has been the Deputy Director for Public Experience at...
Michigan doctor receives surprise gift
The celebrity cameo wasn't all, though. Roberts was there to present a $1 million donation to Dr. Okanlami's accessibility programs.
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
fox2detroit.com
Protestors demand removal of insurrection attendee who works for Macomb County Clerk's Office
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Macomb County residents want a woman who attended the Capitol insurrection and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election to be removed from her role at the clerk's office. Genevieve Peters works with departments to train them, Clerk Anthony Forlini said. She...
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots
Sherikia L. Hawkins had faced up to 14 years in prison on six felony counts
The Oakland Press
Southfield clerk Sherikia Hawkins pleads to 1 crime; 5 charges dropped
An Oakland County judge on Wednesday dismissed five of six election misconduct charges against the former Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, related to the November 2018 election. Two days before her trial was to begin in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Kwame Rowe dropped the five charges, which were filed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
wgvunews.org
Reported new details emerge in Chatfield Investigation
The Detroit News is reporting witnesses discussed Republican Lee Chatfield’s travel, “excessive” spending, and the prescription drug “Adderall” in affidavits. Todd Flood used to serve in the Attorney General’s office. He says details authorities are reviewing, like financial statements, usually stay private. “You’re not...
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
WILX-TV
New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
tigerdroppings.com
Ann Arbor Police Have Funny Reaction To Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time
Michigan and Michigan State will square off next week in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET, which the Ann Arbor Police isn't exactly excited about. Sorry for partying...
Flint to honor boxing champ Claressa Shields with Thursday event
FLINT, MI -- Claressa Shields, who became the undisputed women’s world middleweight champion last week, will get a hero’s welcome in Flint this week. Mayor Sheldon Neeley is hosting a citywide celebration recognizing Shields, a Flint native, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. 2nd St in downtown Flint.
Downtown Ann Arbor building broken into, but nothing taken
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
