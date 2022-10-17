ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

She Was Burned Alive—and Testified in Her Own Murder Trial

There are abusers, there are killers, and then there are heinous monsters like Michael Slager, who on Aug. 2, 2015, set his girlfriend, 31-year-old Judy Malinowski, on fire. The resident of Franklin County, Ohio suffered burns on more than 95 percent of her body and yet, astonishingly, survived. And it’s her story—and agency—that’s restored by The Fire That Took Her, director/producer Patricia E. Gillespie’s infuriating and heartbreaking documentary about Judy’s unthinkable ordeal, and the courage and strength she exhibited in trying to make a difference while she could.A wrenching film whose Oct. 21 theatrical debut is aptly timed to National...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Ex-official in Bolivia pleads guilty in US for bribes

NEW YORK (AP) — Bolivia's former interior minister pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to launder bribes that a Florida-based company paid him in exchange for helping it secure a contract to provide tear gas to the Bolivian government, said the U.S. Department of Justice. Arturo Murillo, 58, who...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy