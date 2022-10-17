SHOPLIFTING: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint Loss Prevention Officer stated a male subject was shopping for five and a half hours. The male had a full cart when he walked up to the U-scan self-checkout where he began scanning items but in the process he began to switch the price tags on certain items. When employees confronted him, he selected a pair of tennis shoes and a fishing pole out of his cart and proceeded to walk past all points of sale and exited the business without rendering payment for either. The theft added up to $39.96. Video footage was provided and officers recognized the male as Donald Julian, and he will be served a citation for theft when he is located.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO