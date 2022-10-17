Read full article on original website
Lima man gets prison for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
One arrested after police seize 10K fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of drugs
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
1 arrested following Trotwood drug bust
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County
SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
SWAT on scene of standoff in Shelby County
SIDNEY — UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. A large police presence is on scene of a standoff where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a house in Sidney. Law enforcement is currently responding to a house in the 200 block of Doering Street. Crews on scene told News Center...
miamivalleytoday.com
Man sentenced for domestic violence, burglary
TROY – Marvin D. Smith, 34, currently of Dayton and previously of Piqua, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 24 months of reserved prison time for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He also received six months of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence with two months being suspended by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy M. Wall.
Testimony continues in abduction, assault trial
LIMA — The trial of a man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her with a gun was interrupted by the defendant requesting dismissal of his public defenders Wednesday morning. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with...
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
Crash report: Box truck driver distracted by noise moments before crash that killed inmate on I-75
DAYTON — A box truck driver that crashed into the back of a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office correction vehicle was distracted by a noise inside the truck moments before the deadly crash, according to a preliminary crash report by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>PHOTOS: Inmate working with...
Miami County man pleads no contest to securities, fraud, theft charges
PIQUA — A Piqua man pleaded no contest to more than a dozen felony charges involving fraudulent behavior that lasted just over six years. Scott Fries, 56, entered his plea of no contest in Miami County Common to 16 felony charges, including:. One count of engaging in a pattern...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
SHOPLIFTING: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint Loss Prevention Officer stated a male subject was shopping for five and a half hours. The male had a full cart when he walked up to the U-scan self-checkout where he began scanning items but in the process he began to switch the price tags on certain items. When employees confronted him, he selected a pair of tennis shoes and a fishing pole out of his cart and proceeded to walk past all points of sale and exited the business without rendering payment for either. The theft added up to $39.96. Video footage was provided and officers recognized the male as Donald Julian, and he will be served a citation for theft when he is located.
Dayton man found guilty of shooting that led to hours-long SWAT standoff
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of charges connected to a deadly shooting earlier this year. Johnny Trigg, Jr., 44, was found guilty Tuesday on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. His trial had started Oct. 13.
Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road near Sidney.
2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info
Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.
Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather
LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
UPDATE: Missing Beavercreek man found safe
BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE: 11 a.m. Dustin Colwell, who was reported missing in Beavercreek last night, has been found safe, a spokesperson for the Beavercreek Police Department confirmed. INITIAL REPORT:. The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/endangered man. >>1 man flown to hospital with...
Police look for man accused of stealing nine liquor bottles from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of stealing nine bottles of liquor from a store in Clintonville. Police say on Sept. 7, a man walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. He then took nine bottles of liquor, allegedly not paying […]
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
Man hospitalized after two-vehicle Darke County crash
Darke County Deputies, Union City Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to the crash on Oct. 19 at approximately 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Young Road and Zumbrum Road.
