Mechanicsburg, OH

The Lima News

Lima man gets prison for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County

SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

SWAT on scene of standoff in Shelby County

SIDNEY — UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. A large police presence is on scene of a standoff where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a house in Sidney. Law enforcement is currently responding to a house in the 200 block of Doering Street. Crews on scene told News Center...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Man sentenced for domestic violence, burglary

TROY – Marvin D. Smith, 34, currently of Dayton and previously of Piqua, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 24 months of reserved prison time for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He also received six months of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence with two months being suspended by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy M. Wall.
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Testimony continues in abduction, assault trial

LIMA — The trial of a man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her with a gun was interrupted by the defendant requesting dismissal of his public defenders Wednesday morning. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

SHOPLIFTING: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint Loss Prevention Officer stated a male subject was shopping for five and a half hours. The male had a full cart when he walked up to the U-scan self-checkout where he began scanning items but in the process he began to switch the price tags on certain items. When employees confronted him, he selected a pair of tennis shoes and a fishing pole out of his cart and proceeded to walk past all points of sale and exited the business without rendering payment for either. The theft added up to $39.96. Video footage was provided and officers recognized the male as Donald Julian, and he will be served a citation for theft when he is located.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather

LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Missing Beavercreek man found safe

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE: 11 a.m. Dustin Colwell, who was reported missing in Beavercreek last night, has been found safe, a spokesperson for the Beavercreek Police Department confirmed. INITIAL REPORT:. The Beavercreek Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/endangered man. >>1 man flown to hospital with...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
The Lima News

Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
LIMA, OH

