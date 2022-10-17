SAN FRANCISCO -- A man who apparently suffered a medical emergency died Monday morning after crashing his car on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 7:15 a.m. on southbound I-280, just north of Monterey Boulevard. The man was driving a blue Chevy Impala that hit the center median of the freeway. When officers and emergency responders arrived, the man was unresponsive and they attempted to revive him. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital , where he was pronounced dead, the CHP said. The man was about 43 years old and a resident of San Francisco, authorities said. His name was not released. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

