NBC Bay Area
Major Crash Closes Eastbound Hwy. 92 Lanes in San Mateo
An accident between two big-rig trucks caused lane closures on Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident happened at around 8 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 92 at the Alameda de Las Pulgas offramp in San Mateo. There's no estimated time of reopening.
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place in effect in Novato due to downed power lines
NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa
Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident on Buchanan Road in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Buchanan Road on October 11, 2022. The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Boulevard, Antioch PD reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Buchanan Road in Antioch. During a...
Napa County officials respond in fermenting vineyard dispute
NAPA - Napa County officials fired back this week at a well-known winemaker in an escalating dispute over whether the county has regulatory authority over a new vineyard project on his land.On Oct. 13, Jayson Woodbridge of Hundred Acre Wine Group sued the county over claims that local officials have overstepped in their efforts to inspect and permit an "experimental vineyard" on 80 acres of hillside land off Pickett Road in Calistoga. The property burned in the 2020 Glass Fire and about a year later, Woodbridge cleared the remains of charred trees and other vegetation, according to the suit.In May of...
1 Person Severely Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Ramon (San Ramon, CA)
According to the San Ramon Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in San Ramon. The officials stated that the crash happened at Deerwood Road at around 4:30 p.m. The officials reported that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision which led to the closure of the westbound lanes of Crow Canyon Road.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Accident Reported in Dixon
Robben Road Fatality Big Rig Accident Kills Driver of Sedan. A big rig accident involving a Chevy sedan occurred in Dixon on October 10 that killed the driver of the passenger vehicle. The collision happened near the Robben Road intersection with Vaughn Road around 7:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of the Chevy was going west along Vaughn Road as the big rig was moving south along Robben Road.
Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished
ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
Pedestrian who was running on the freeway struck and killed in San Jose
(KRON) — A man was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a pedestrian lying face down on the shoulder of the 280 north of Wolfe Road, according […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Begin Investigation into Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley
Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department will spend today interviewing people who witnessed Saturday night’s deputy-involved shooting in Sonoma. Two deputies with the Sonoma Police Department shot a man near the Sonoma Plaza. The man allegedly fired one round in a parking lot before being shot at least twice by the deputies. The suspect is in critical but stable condition in a hospital in Sacramento. Body camera footage from both deputies was reviewed by investigators on Monday.
Young girl struck by vehicle crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon
SAN RAMON -- A young girl was in critical but stable condition early Monday after she was struck crossing Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon.According to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson, the incident took place on Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive. The ensuing investigation has revealed that a young girl was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. She was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken by San Ramon fire department medics to Children's Hospital in Oakland. The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with police and has not been arrested.Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved, but the investigation remains open.
Driver suffers medical emergency before fatally crashing on Highway 280 in SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man who apparently suffered a medical emergency died Monday morning after crashing his car on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 7:15 a.m. on southbound I-280, just north of Monterey Boulevard. The man was driving a blue Chevy Impala that hit the center median of the freeway. When officers and emergency responders arrived, the man was unresponsive and they attempted to revive him. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital , where he was pronounced dead, the CHP said. The man was about 43 years old and a resident of San Francisco, authorities said. His name was not released. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
eastcountytoday.net
Body Discovered Monday Morning Along Mokelumne Trail in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department is currently processing a possible crime scene along the trail between Grentytown Drive and Lucena Way after a body was discovery Monday in the City of Antioch. The body was discovered at approximately 5:30 am along the Delta de Anza Regional Trail near Contra Costa County...
The Daily 10-18-22 Weather service issues more details on the weekend rain forecast
The heavy fog that persisted across the Bay Area for days has finally lifted, and Tuesday marks the start of warmer weather and sunnier skies with temperatures in the mid-80s to low 90s. But keep your jacket handy as temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend — and there's even a chance of rain.
Mountain lion spotted in East Bay hills
A mountain lion was spotted taking a early-morning stroll through a neighborhood in Hayward, and it was caught on camera by a Ring camera in the area.
marinlocalnews.com
Pages From The Past: Novato pharmacy sold
(Editor’s Note: Pages From The Past remembers Novato through the years via the pages of the historic Novato Advance.) – O.W. Hall has resigned as local station agent and is succeeded by Vernon Clark, who is promoted from Petaluma. Mr. Hall will devote all his time to his warehouse business, handling eggs for the poultry association. May he succeed beyond his expectation.
'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica shop in San Jose
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officialsThe flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakley Man Killed in Solo Accident in Brentwood
An Oakley man was killed Sunday morning in a solo accident near the area of Grant St. and Fairview Ave. in Brentwood. Brentwood police were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. after receiving a report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the solo driver, a 37-year-old Oakley man, already succumbed...
