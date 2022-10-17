Mel Tucker speaks with the media after knocking off Wisconsin

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker will speak to the media Monday after his team snapped its four-game losing streak.

The Spartans beat Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime, despite being seven-point underdogs against the Badgers.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed made the game-winning play on a jump ball in the corner of the endzone, sealing the deal in a back-and-forth affair.

The win was massive for the Spartans, who now head into the bye week on a positive note.

After having this upcoming weekend off to rest and recover, the Spartans will prep for the short trip down to Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Wolverines are still unbeaten on the season and have won every game by at least a touchdown, so the Spartans will have their hands full.

Tucker’s press conference is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and you can watch it at the top of the page.

