ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Mel Tucker speaks with the media after knocking off Wisconsin

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbB99_0icQ0gyc00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker will speak to the media Monday after his team snapped its four-game losing streak.

The Spartans beat Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime, despite being seven-point underdogs against the Badgers.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed made the game-winning play on a jump ball in the corner of the endzone, sealing the deal in a back-and-forth affair.

The win was massive for the Spartans, who now head into the bye week on a positive note.

After having this upcoming weekend off to rest and recover, the Spartans will prep for the short trip down to Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Wolverines are still unbeaten on the season and have won every game by at least a touchdown, so the Spartans will have their hands full.

Tucker’s press conference is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and you can watch it at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit

Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
MADISON, WI
offtackleempire.com

In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022

I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
MADISON, WI
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

AG Nessel, more stop at MSU to rally student voters

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just a little more than 20 days until midterm elections, Dana Nessel visited Michigan State University to rally student voters. A tweet from Nessel’s account encouraged readers to #VoteBluein2022. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Rep. Julie Brixie and East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh were also […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son

On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022) 2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mid-Michigan has lost another business icon. Just days after the death of Irene Bronner, The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth announced Wednesday on social media that president and owner Judy Zehnder Keller had died. She was 77 years old. In a statement posted to...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy