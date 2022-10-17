From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. For decades, that's what big luxury sedans have represented. They've been the flagships of upmarket brands, making journeys supremely comfortable while conferring a special status upon owners. Hotel parking-lot valets leave them out front. Movie and TV directors use them as props to signal prestige (think Succession). There are twice as many large luxury SUVs on the market today as large luxury sedans, but when a big, black, expensive sedan pulls up, it still gets attention. Several brands continue to build these cruise ships, so it seems like the right time to take the pulse of the luxe-sedan segment by pitting two important upscale nameplates against the standard-bearer.

