Hyundai's Stunning New Flagship Sedan Will Make You Say, Genesis Who?
Hyundai has revealed the Grandeur, a new sedan for Korea and other global markets. This is the evolution of Hyundai's large sedan which was previously sold in the U.S. as the Azera. Its stunning design and posh interior look appropriate for a Genesis luxury model. Hyundai doesn't think that flagships...
Amazon will use Hawaiian Airlines to operate cargo planes
Amazon is tapping Hawaiian Airlines to fly a fleet of cargo planes starting next fall
Luxury-Sedan Showdown: 2023 Genesis G90 vs. 2022 Lexus LS500 vs. 2022 Mercedes-Benz S500
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. For decades, that's what big luxury sedans have represented. They've been the flagships of upmarket brands, making journeys supremely comfortable while conferring a special status upon owners. Hotel parking-lot valets leave them out front. Movie and TV directors use them as props to signal prestige (think Succession). There are twice as many large luxury SUVs on the market today as large luxury sedans, but when a big, black, expensive sedan pulls up, it still gets attention. Several brands continue to build these cruise ships, so it seems like the right time to take the pulse of the luxe-sedan segment by pitting two important upscale nameplates against the standard-bearer.
1967 Jaguar Mk II 3.4L 4-Speed Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• This 1967 Jaguar Mk II has so much to offer, including sedan practicality, lashings of chrome, and a lusty straight-six paired to a manual transmission. • This particular spec is also the ultimate getaway car, the same kind favored by Roy "the Weasel" James, one of the ne'er-do-wells behind the Great Train Robbery.
View Photos of the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
Intended to be an affordable, performance-minded model, the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is for purists who prioritize driver engagement. It only comes as a rear-drive coupe with a back-seat delete, standard manual gearbox, and features not offered on the base Carrera. The 911 T starts at $118,050, and opting for the PDK dual-clutch automatic or having the rear seat re-installed doesn't cost extra.
Dodge Challenger Wraps Cost $3700 and Feature a Rainbow of Colors
Dodge and CG Detroit are selling a limited-run multicolor wrap for 2008 and newer Challengers. The design is a nod to Dodge's former corporate cousin's Plymouth "Paint Chip" 'Cuda, a car illustrated for a Plymouth brochure decades ago that was later brought to life by the Wellborn Musclecar Museum. The...
Sympathy for the Dealer
From the November 2022 issue of Car and Driver. There's a reason retired athletes, family trusts, and private equity like to park big chunks of cash in automotive dealerships. And it isn't necessarily that they like cars. In the United States, the sale of automobiles annually accounts for close to a trillion dollars in economic activity, and it turns out that situating yourself somewhere near the receiving end of all of that money changing hands is a pretty good place to be. Lately, it's been better than ever.
