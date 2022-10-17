Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
Chicago shooting caught on ambulance dashcam video near Jackson Park
You can see two men hanging out the window of a vehicle as they fired off at least five shots.
16-year-old charged with carjacking 72-year-old man, then crashing vehicle on South Side
Chicago police said the carjacking took place at Sacramento Avenue and West 87th Street when a 16-year-old pulled a 72-year-old man from his car in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the city’s South Side. The teenager is set to appear in court Wednesday
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for CTA robbery is found 7 miles from home, claimed to be trying to catch a dog: prosecutors
A Chicago man on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint on a CTA train was found seven miles away from his home last week, prosecutors say. Officials said he told officers who tracked him down that he had to leave his house because he was trying to catch the family dog.
Chicago police warn of copper pipe thefts in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about thieves targeting copper pipes in buildings that are under construction or being renovated on the West Side.Police said thieves stole the copper pipes from at least three buildings in the South Austin neighborhood between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14:The 800 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 5,The 900 block of North Austin Boulevard between 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11,The 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue between midnight and 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 14.Police said the thieves have used windows to get inside.Police have only a vague description of a suspect, who was wearing a black doo-rag, black hoodie, a white shirt with "Sacked $ Up" written on it, black sweat pants, black gym shoes, and clear protective glasses.Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
Naty's Pizza on Southwest Side hit with lawsuit from delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime."The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.
Chicago Fire Department ambulance stolen from West Side station
An ambulance was stolen from a Chicago Fire Department station on the West Side Tuesday night, police said.
Police chase corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago's South Side
Police said one person is in custody on Tuesday night and a second suspect is still at large.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in August
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen has been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in August in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.Police have said a 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 30, when three males came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in and sped away.Police later spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 at the time, but didn't...
Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy shot, critically hurt in West Garfield Park, police say
The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times near a West Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
At least 19 robbed attempting Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp purchases in Englewood: police
CHICAGO — Nearly 20 people who believed they were about to purchase an item from ads on social media, were instead robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. From July 17 to Oct. 16, at least 19 people have been lured to Englewood after agreeing to buy a motorbike or an ATV, using sites […]
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
West Rogers Park shooting: 1 man killed, another injured after being shot inside SUV, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting on Chicago's Far North Side Tuesday afternoon.
Third robbery, kidnapping reported in Wrigleyville
Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed and abducted three individuals in Wrigleyville.
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store owner killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store owner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. Police said the robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He...
Police: Armed robbers in Englewood luring victims via social media
Chicago Police have issued an alert concerning a months-long string of robberies in the Englewood neighborhood during which social media has been used to lure unsuspecting victims.
One dead, one wounded in West Rogers Park shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and the another is in critical condition after a shooting in West Rogers Park Tuesday afternoon.At 4:40 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle on Estes Avenue east of Rockwell Street when they were hit by gunfire, police said.Both victims were shot in the face and were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, according to police. One of the victims was reported in good condition, while the Fire Department reported the other died.The crime scene is close to Indian Boundary Park. It is also only about a mile from the liquor store on...
Comments / 1