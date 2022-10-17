ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of copper pipe thefts in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about thieves targeting copper pipes in buildings that are under construction or being renovated on the West Side.Police said thieves stole the copper pipes from at least three buildings in the South Austin neighborhood between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14:The 800 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 5,The 900 block of North Austin Boulevard between 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11,The 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue between midnight and 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 14.Police said the thieves have used windows to get inside.Police have only a vague description of a suspect, who was wearing a black doo-rag, black hoodie, a white shirt with "Sacked $ Up" written on it, black sweat pants, black gym shoes, and clear protective glasses.Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
CBS Chicago

Naty's Pizza on Southwest Side hit with lawsuit from delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime."The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in August

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen has been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in August in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.Police have said a 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 30, when three males came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in and sped away.Police later spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 at the time, but didn't...
WGN News

Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side

CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
CBS Chicago

One dead, one wounded in West Rogers Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and the another is in critical condition after a shooting in West Rogers Park Tuesday afternoon.At 4:40 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle on Estes Avenue east of Rockwell Street when they were hit by gunfire, police said.Both victims were shot in the face and were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, according to police. One of the victims was reported in good condition, while the Fire Department reported the other died.The crime scene is close to Indian Boundary Park. It is also only about a mile from the liquor store on...
