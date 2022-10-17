Spectrum to Award $4,000 to Del Norte Smart Workforce Center

Spectrum will be joined by Assemblymember Jim Wood, Del Norte Board of Supervisors Chair Gerry Hemmingsen and Del Norte Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Darrin Short on Tuesday, October 18 to host an Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) awareness event. As part of the event, Spectrum will award $4,000 and three laptop computers to Del Norte SMART Workforce Center.

ACP is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

The SMART Workforce Center is a mission-driven, non-profit committed to helping job seekers find jobs, increase training and skills and increase earnings. The Smart Workforce Center also invests in the local economy by helping businesses grow.

What: ACP awareness event and Spectrum check presentation to the Del Norte SMART Workforce Center

Where: Del Norte SMART Workforce Center 875 5th St, Crescent City, CA 95531

When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Who: Assemblymember Jim Wood

Gerry Hemmingsen, Chair, Del Norte Board of Supervisors

Darrin Short, Vice Chair, Del Norte Board of Supervisors

Wendy Zanotelli, Chief Executive Officer, Del Norte Smart Workforce Center

Christy Hernandez, Program Manager, Del Norte Smart Workforce Center

Keri Askew Bailey, Spectrum, Group Vice President, Government Affairs

Tory Sommers, Spectrum, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Kara Bush, Spectrum, Senior Director, Government Affairs

Lisa Ludovici, Spectrum, Director, Government Affairs

