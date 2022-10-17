Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 20
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of 10th Street. A 2018 Peterbilt box truck, registered to DMS Imaging Inc. of 728 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo, N.D., and driven by Makenna Christine Dunlavey of 610 S.W. Maple St., Ankeny,
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 19, 2022
7:54am: A traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Central St. resulted in April hose, of Jefferson, being issued a citation for “Excessive Speed”. 12:10pm: An Officer was called to Elm St. and Central St. for a property damage vehicle collision. A 2004 International Dump Truck, owned by Andrew Murphy of Jefferson and operated by Eden Murphy of Jefferson, had been stopped on Central St., facing west, at the intersection with Elm St. A 2018 Ford F150, owned and operated by David Clifton, of Jefferson, was stopped directly behind the Murphy vehicle. The Murphy vehicle began to back up, to make room for a semi tractor / trailer to turn onto Central St. from Elm St. The Murphy vehicle backed into the Clifton vehicle. The Clifton vehicle received an estimated $3,000 damages to the front of the vehicle. There was no visible damage to the Murphy Vehicle. Eden Murphy was issued a citation for “Unsafe Backing Upon Highway”.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
KCCI.com
Driver arrested after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Des Moines on Wednesday. Police say they were stopping a car near Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Parkway when the driver, 26-year-old Eric Brooks, took off. Brooks stopped near Glendale Cemetery. He abandoned the...
kniakrls.com
Search Continues for Missing Man at Lake Red Rock
On Sunday morning, Mahaska County informed the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of a missing person, Raymond William Welch, 41. Since that time the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, have analyzed cellphone data, conducted searches on both land and in water, utilized sonar, drones, divers, and employed tracking dogs.
KCCI.com
Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
theperrynews.com
Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges
A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
Des Moines Man Accused Of Leaving Passenger In Burning Vehicle During Police Chase
(Des Moines, IA) A Des Moines man is accused of leaving a passenger in a burning vehicle after crashing during a police chase. Officers say Anthony John Formaro refused to stop for traffic violations and led them on a chase. They say Formaro crashed, and his car rolled over near East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue. The car then caught fire while police say they chased a fleeing Formaro. He faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a serious accident and possessing a controlled substance.
kniakrls.com
Alleged Incident on Indianola School District Bus Under Investigation
An alleged incident took place in early October on an Indianola Community School District bus involving potential inappropriate behavior by students, and is currently under investigation by law enforcement. The Indianola Community School District has released the following statement:. “The Indianola Community School District is aware of a situation involving...
Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
KCCI.com
Man charged with murder after stabbing death of Norwalk woman
NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have charged Antonio Lewis, 38, with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-oldKarisa Shendelman. On Sept. 15, at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Knoll Drive in Norwalk. Officers found Lewis...
weareiowa.com
2 Urbandale High School students arrested following reports of shot fired
URBANDALE, Iowa — Two teenagers were arrested in Urbandale after the sound of a gunshot was reported near Lions Park Tuesday afternoon, the Urbandale Police Department said in a press release. Urbandale Police received the report at around 12:20 p.m. Witnesses at the scene told officers that two individuals...
KCCI.com
Crash causes traffic delays on Interstate 35/80
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 35/80 near Douglas Avenue caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. According to Urbandale police, at least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle crash. The extent of their injuries isn't known right now. The crash occurred...
KCCI.com
Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records
LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
KCCI.com
Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
How to sign up for Polk County’s new emergency alert system
DES MOINES – Polk County is starting its new emergency alert system Wednesday. The new system, Alert Iowa, sends alerts directly to people’s phones. Polk County Emergency Management is urging all residents to sign up for the alert system on the website. When people sign up they can choose what types of notifications to receive […]
Comments / 0