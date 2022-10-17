Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7
Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
wrif.com
Detroit is Getting Its Own Thanksgiving Day Parade Float
The holidays are on the way, and The Parade Company is announcing its new floats. Gardner White, the sponsor for the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, has debuted a new float that will make its first appearance on the parade route on Thanksgiving Day. The float, named “It All...
wrif.com
Meet Mike Tyson at Michigan Dispensaries This Week
Mike Tyson is coming to Michigan this week in conjunction with promotion of his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0. Tyson introduced his cannabis brand to Michigan back in February and made some appearances at dispensaries then. Now, he’s back, with stops scheduled for Puff Cannabis Company in Madison Heights and Liv Cannabis in Ferndale on Friday (Oct. 21). He’ll also host a private Halloween and pot party in Hazel Park on Friday.
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
wrif.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Police investigating alleged assault by football players in Huron High locker room
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room. A 15-year-old...
clarkstonnews.com
Clarkston fizzles out Lightning in first half
Lapeer — Clarkston Varsity Football ended the Lightning’s undefeated season with a 48-13 win on Friday night. For Justin Pintar, head coach for the Wolves, it was the best game of the season so far. “We have had games we have played really good on one side or...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
milawyersweekly.com
Firm’s first annual charity golf outing a rousing success
On Sept. 19, 160 golfers stepped onto the course at the Links of Novi to participate in Kemp Klein’s 1st Annual Charity Golf Outing to support Forgotten Harvest. The inaugural event raised $30,000 for the organization, a nonprofit that fights hunger and food insecurity in metro Detroit. Kemp Klein...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Comments / 0