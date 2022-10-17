ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Detroit is Getting Its Own Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

The holidays are on the way, and The Parade Company is announcing its new floats. Gardner White, the sponsor for the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, has debuted a new float that will make its first appearance on the parade route on Thanksgiving Day. The float, named “It All...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Meet Mike Tyson at Michigan Dispensaries This Week

Mike Tyson is coming to Michigan this week in conjunction with promotion of his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0. Tyson introduced his cannabis brand to Michigan back in February and made some appearances at dispensaries then. Now, he’s back, with stops scheduled for Puff Cannabis Company in Madison Heights and Liv Cannabis in Ferndale on Friday (Oct. 21). He’ll also host a private Halloween and pot party in Hazel Park on Friday.
FERNDALE, MI
wrif.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
clarkstonnews.com

Clarkston fizzles out Lightning in first half

Lapeer — Clarkston Varsity Football ended the Lightning’s undefeated season with a 48-13 win on Friday night. For Justin Pintar, head coach for the Wolves, it was the best game of the season so far. “We have had games we have played really good on one side or...
CLARKSTON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
milawyersweekly.com

Firm’s first annual charity golf outing a rousing success

On Sept. 19, 160 golfers stepped onto the course at the Links of Novi to participate in Kemp Klein’s 1st Annual Charity Golf Outing to support Forgotten Harvest. The inaugural event raised $30,000 for the organization, a nonprofit that fights hunger and food insecurity in metro Detroit. Kemp Klein...
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy