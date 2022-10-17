Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
invezz.com
Netflix up 15% on a blockbuster Q3: ‘it’s one of my favourite stocks’
Netflix Inc adds 2.41 million subscribers in its fiscal third quarter. Shannon Saccocia and Mark Mahaney share their outlook on Netflix. Netflix stock is still down 60% versus the start of the year 2022. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped 15% in extended trading after the streaming giant pleased investors both...
invezz.com
Snap stock is at a ‘total loss of confidence’ after the Q3 report
Snap reports another disappointing quarter and refuses to issue guidance. Gene Munster discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. Snap stock crashed nearly 30% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) crashed nearly 30% in extended trading after reporting yet another disappointing quarter and refusing to...
invezz.com
J&J reports a strong Q3 despite fears of recession: what went right?
J&J reported a strong Q3 but slightly lowered its future sales guidance. CFO Joseph Wolk discussed the results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Johnson & Johnson has massively outperformed the market this year. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday. Shares are still...
invezz.com
Yield Monitor integrates DeFiChain for insights into its on-chain metrics
Yield Monitor’s DeFiChain integration will allow investors to get insights into on-chain metrics. The integration is the second non-EVM mainnet integration for Yield Monitor. Yield monitor has integrated several other blockchains including Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon. Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, has announced...
invezz.com
With the THG share price in recovery mode, is it a buy?
THG (LON: THG) share price rallied to the highest level since August after Masayoshi Son’s Softbank sold its stake in the company. The shares rose to a high of 59.76p, which was about 90% from its lowest level this month. This makes it one of the top-performing stocks in London this month although it is about 93% below its all-time high.
invezz.com
Should you buy or sell US stocks ahead of the US midterms?
Equity investors prepare for the US midterm election scheduled in the first part of November. Weakness in the stock market before the election day is not unusual. Stock market investors await midterm elections in the United States as the event that might move the market. Scheduled on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the midterm election historically moved the stock market.
invezz.com
Investors still like the stock market despite -22.44% YTD performance
US stocks are down -22.44% YTD but most investors are still long stocks. By protecting their portfolio against the downside, stock market investors use derivatives as a hedge. The S&P 500 index is down -22.44% YTD to the despair of many stock market investors. However, the narrative among stock market bulls is that playing the stock market is a long-term game.
invezz.com
Starboard strikes again – this time it’s Salesforce Inc
Starboard Value takes a "significant" stake in Salesforce Inc. Founder Jeff Smith explained why in an interview with CNBC. Salesforce stock is currently down about 40% for the year. Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) is up nearly 5.0% this morning after Starboard Value revealed to have taken a “significant” stake in...
invezz.com
Ocado share price has crawled back: Will these gains hold?
Ocado share price has rebounded in the past few days. This recovery is due to the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger. Analysts expect that Ocado will be used by the two companies. Ocado (LON: OCDO) share price has made a slow comeback in the past few days as investors react to a...
invezz.com
Is Bunge Limited stock a bargain after the recent decline?
Bunge stock has lost 30% since its April high. The stock is buoyed by demand for agricultural goods, but snarl-ups are high. Bunge is attractive but remains mixed ahead of the quarter's earnings. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has considerably lost its value since topping $127 in April this year. The stock...
invezz.com
Generac Holdings technical outlook: is selling now overdone?
Generac Holdings stock lost 14% on Wednesday after preliminary Q3 results. The stock remains under pressure, and buyers are not overdone. Generac at $100 is likely the price bottom. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was at the centre of accelerated selloffs on Wednesday. The stock crashed by 14% in premarket after...
invezz.com
Crypto bank Nuri urges customers to withdraw funds before it shuts down
Nuri will shut down on 18 December 2022, with customers having until then to withdraw their funds. The German neo-bank became insolvent in August, after is failed to secure an acquirer. Nuri CEO Kristina Mayer wrote to customers on Tuesday, assuring them that all their funds remained safe. In cryptocurrency...
invezz.com
ETH price prediction after announcement of the Shanghai upgrade testnet
The Shanghai upgrade testnet has been launched. Staked Ether (sETH) withdrawal and lower gas fees will be a part of the next critical improvements. Ethereum’s trading volume increased by 4% in the last 24 hours. After the success of the implemented Merge event, Ethereum (ETH/USD) core developers are beginning...
invezz.com
CAC 40 index forecast as global recession risks surge
The Bank of England will probably delay its planned quantitative tightening. European equity markets are advancing this trading week as upbeat corporate earnings outlooks and UK‘s efforts to stabilize its financial markets lifted sentiment. According to the Financial Times, the Bank of England will probably delay its planned quantitative...
invezz.com
Is HSBC a good bank dividend stock to buy?
HSBC (LON: HSBA) share price drifted upwards this week as investors reflected on the relatively positive bank earnings from the United States. The stock rose to a high of 475p, which was the highest level since October 7. It has risen by almost 8% from the lowest level this month.
invezz.com
S&P 500 will bottom around the 3,000 level: Thomas Peterffy
Interactive Brokers' Chairman says U.S. economy is headed for stagflation. He sees possibility of another 20% downside in benchmark S&P 500 index. IBKR topped Street estimates in its fiscal Q3 despite lower trading volume. About 9.0% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their quarterly results so far and roughly...
invezz.com
Tesla could triple its EPS through 2024: CFRA’s Garrett Nelson
Tesla reports lower-than-expected sales for its fiscal third quarter. CFRA Research's Garrett Nelson shares his outlook on Tesla Inc. Tesla stock is currently down about 45% versus the start of 2022. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record operating profit for its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. Shares are still trading...
invezz.com
Generac shares are down 25% on Wednesday: explore why
Generac's preliminary Q3 numbers come in well below Street estimates. Generac shares tanked this morning also because of lowered guidance. Wall Street sees more than a 150% upside in Generac stock on average. Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is down nearly 25% on Wednesday after the maker of backup power...
invezz.com
Baird recommends buying Lockheed Martin stock after Q3 report
Baird analyst upgraded Lockheed Martin stock to outperform. Peter Arment is particularly bullish on its share repurchase plan. Lockheed reported better-than-expected Q3 profit a day earlier. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a “buy” even though its sales came in shy of Street estimates in the fiscal third quarter, says...
Comments / 0