Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
Afton man arrested after torching hospital room
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
Convicted Felon Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Firearm and Meth
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted felon for allegedly possessing a firearm and meth last week. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's office, 31 year old James Dann of Freeville was arrested on October 14th for possessing meth and a firearm. He was charged...
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
Chenango County man accused of setting fire at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man earlier this week after he allegedly lit a trash can on fire in a hospital room at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. The incident happened on Oct. 17 and led to the evacuation of several nearby rooms...
Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.
Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Jeep Following Multi-Town Pursuit
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee that led officers on a pursuit through the City of Binghamton, Town of Kirkwood and Town of Windsor shortly before 2 a.m. October 19. Deputies tried to pull the Jeep over for failing to stop at a red...
Endicott Woman Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says an Endicott woman is charged after she gave an inmate a prohibited item. Krista M. Robertson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after the office investigated inappropriate conduct between a forensic mental health employee and an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.
Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge
The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
Three Arrested Following Investigation of Drug Smuggling
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Steuben County jail inmates were arrested following an investigation of drug smuggling. According to the county sheriff's office, 32-year-old Joshua Lavigne, 28-year-old Thomas Shaffer, and 32-year-old Anthony Devito were arrested following a prison contraband investigation. The men are accused of bringing drugs into the Steuben...
Broome Man Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend’s Brother
A Broome County man is sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend’s brother during a domestic violence incident in the Town of Chenango earlier this year. 21-year-old Crishtien Smith-Bartlett stabbed 29-year-old...
RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man in his 30s was found dead North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances are unknown. North Goodman […]
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
Bath NY Police warn dangerous predator is on the loose, released on October 14
Please call the Bath PD if you see Kroeger, who kidnapped a 14 year old earlier this month. Statement from the Bath Village Police Department: Update!! The Washington, DC Department of Corrections (without calling us) released Mr. Kroeger on October 14th. We were waiting to hear if he waived extradition and got the ok to transport him back to NY to face prosecution. We believe he will come back to 3 E. William St to retrieve his belongings. Please call us if seen (607-776-2175).
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville
A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
