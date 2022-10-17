ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Convicted Felon Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Firearm and Meth

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted felon for allegedly possessing a firearm and meth last week. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's office, 31 year old James Dann of Freeville was arrested on October 14th for possessing meth and a firearm. He was charged...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Woman Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says an Endicott woman is charged after she gave an inmate a prohibited item. Krista M. Robertson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after the office investigated inappropriate conduct between a forensic mental health employee and an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.
ENDICOTT, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge

The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three Arrested Following Investigation of Drug Smuggling

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Steuben County jail inmates were arrested following an investigation of drug smuggling. According to the county sheriff's office, 32-year-old Joshua Lavigne, 28-year-old Thomas Shaffer, and 32-year-old Anthony Devito were arrested following a prison contraband investigation. The men are accused of bringing drugs into the Steuben...
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man in his 30s was found dead North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances are unknown. North Goodman […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Bath NY Police warn dangerous predator is on the loose, released on October 14

Please call the Bath PD if you see Kroeger, who kidnapped a 14 year old earlier this month. Statement from the Bath Village Police Department: Update!! The Washington, DC Department of Corrections (without calling us) released Mr. Kroeger on October 14th. We were waiting to hear if he waived extradition and got the ok to transport him back to NY to face prosecution. We believe he will come back to 3 E. William St to retrieve his belongings. Please call us if seen (607-776-2175).
BATH, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra

Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville

A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

