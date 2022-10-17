Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: Toya Bush-Harris Gets Candid About The 'Married To Medicine' Reunion & More
Toya Bush-Harris has become an unforgettable figure within the Bravo television franchise Married to Medicine. The Atlanta-based show follows the lives of doctors juggling marital life and their friends who married men in the same profession. The tension between the medical professionals and the housewives has been the foundation of the series for all nine seasons.While wedded to a physician, Harris has shown the challenges of being a family manager and supporting her spouse — an emergency medicine MD — through a pandemic. In an exclusive chat with OK!, Harris reflects on her path to reality television and what to...
urbanbellemag.com
Carlos King Calls Out ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Critics for Calling the Show Ratchet
LAMH has been full of drama. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans have been very critical of how much they feel the show has changed since its first season. Initially, the show appeared to be about successful Black couples working together to create wealth through real estate. However, it became clear that Melody Holt and Martell Holt were having a lot of issues in their marriage. In fact, Melody revealed Martell was a serial cheater. And he even had a mistress for years. Their marriage fell apart. Martell had a baby with the woman. He and Melody are now divorced. So the show began to focus on the drama between Melody and Martell. And eventually, the Comeback Group dissolved.
Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony
Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson as she just tied the knot with her longtime partner in a lavish ceremony!
urbanbellemag.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her
Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
SheKnows
As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession
Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade
Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Puts Him on Blast After He Films RHOA with Sheree Whitfield
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield’s romance is polarizing. “Love And Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt made the headlines for his messy divorce. Although he and Melody Holt seemed like a power couple, they had a lot of issues behind the scenes. And Melody said Martell’s long history of cheating was just too much to keep dealing with. So she filed for divorce. Martell then informed her that his longtime mistress Arionne Curry was pregnant. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been a mess for Melody and Martell. Martell even filed for full custody. And he feels he should have a say so in who babysits their children. Fans and Melody have accused Martell of being homophobic. People believe homophobia is the reason why Martell doesn’t want Melody’s gay brother watching the children.
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
RHOP's Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn't Have Gotten Back Together with Juan If They Weren't Broke
The Real Housewives of Potomac star reveals at BravoCon 2022 why she credits the show and their financial situation for a second shot at love There have been a lot of lost marriages over the years within Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, but one who came back stronger than other was Potomac's Robyn Dixon, who credits the show and being broke for saving her marriage to ex-husband and current fiancé Juan Dixon. "I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado Welcome Baby No. 2
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé stars Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado have welcomed their second child together. “Our Baby Girl Mikayla IS HERE!” Dean captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 16. In the clip, he was seen cradling their new daughter as a slew of balloons flooded the video.
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’
They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
The Bold and the Beautiful: Henry Joseph Samiri returns as Douglas Forrester
Henry Joseph Samiri returns to The Bold and the Beautiful. Soaps.com is reporting that The Bold and the Beautiful is about to make another switch in the young actor who portrays Douglas Forrester. Earlier in the year, Henry Joseph Samiri was replaced by older actor Django Ferri and B&B said the change was permanent. Now Ferri is out and Samiri is going to return on Friday, October 14.
Monique Samuels Shares An Update On Her Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors
Monique Samuels wants fans to know she’s the only reliable source out there when it comes to news about her marriage. The Love & Marriage: DC star, who shares three young children with her husband Chris Samuels, took to Instagram on Oct. 17 to address rumors that the couple is divorcing.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
Comments / 0