Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Fire Districts tackle explosion, multiple structure and vehicle fires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Fire Districts and numerous other agencies responded to a gas explosion today southeast of Carpenter. “An absolute superior job by all who responded to the Gas explosion/multiple structures fires and multiple vehicles fires,” Laramie County Fire District #4 posted on social media. District...
One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment
A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
capcity.news
South Dakota man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers arrested a man Tuesday for multiple violent crimes, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. On Oct. 18, at around 2:25 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road.
Branding Iron Online
ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”
The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located
The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
capcity.news
PHOTOS: Cheyenne Regional Medical Center unveils new labor and delivery wing and NICU
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Friday, Oct. 14, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center hosted the public and offered tours of the recently renovated labor and delivery wing and NICU. The new wing has eight labor and delivery rooms, 12 postpartum rooms, seven NICU rooms, and two labor triage rooms. It also has a new operating room and post-anesthesia care unit.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
capcity.news
Laramie County School District removes KKK Parade picture at Central High after student complaint
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Controversy arose in Laramie County School District 1 after a student reported an offensive picture in a classroom that the school said has been used to teach the historical context of a piece of literature. In a letter from Central High School, Principal Karen Delbridge said...
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
Numerous Arrests Made In Larimer County Drug Interdiction Effort
Numerous arrests were made recently in a Larimer County drug interdiction effort conducted by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the following arrests were made:. • One individual was contacted and arrested for...
Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges
A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
capcity.news
Cheyenne South High School principal responds to parent comments on sociology
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — South High School Principal Phil Thompson has released a letter regarding parent concerns surrounding the school’s sociology course and curriculum. This comes after the most recent Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, during which a parent came forward and spoke about the sociology class that her child was in. Loraine Wilcox said that during the class, students were asked specific questions regarding sex and gender, followed by watching the documentary “Growing Up Trans.”
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board seeking name change for airport fountain park area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is currently seeking signatures so that the park area around the historic airport fountain can be renamed Airport Fountain Park. Currently, the board needs 40 more signatures in order to meet the 300 needed for this renaming to be considered. The...
1310kfka.com
Known gang member arrested in Greeley
A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Teacher On Leave After Displaying Photo Of Family In KKK Robes In Classroom
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Central High School in Cheyenne is addressing concerns over a photograph displayed in a classroom that featured people in Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. A student reported an offensive photograph displayed in a classroom Friday afternoon that depicts a...
The Cheyenne Post
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.https://www.thecheyennepost.com
Comments / 0