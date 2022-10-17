ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment

A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

South Dakota man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers arrested a man Tuesday for multiple violent crimes, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. On Oct. 18, at around 2:25 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”

The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located

The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
LARAMIE, WY
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Numerous Arrests Made In Larimer County Drug Interdiction Effort

Numerous arrests were made recently in a Larimer County drug interdiction effort conducted by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the following arrests were made:. • One individual was contacted and arrested for...
Y95 Country

Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges

A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne South High School principal responds to parent comments on sociology

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — South High School Principal Phil Thompson has released a letter regarding parent concerns surrounding the school’s sociology course and curriculum. This comes after the most recent Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, during which a parent came forward and spoke about the sociology class that her child was in. Loraine Wilcox said that during the class, students were asked specific questions regarding sex and gender, followed by watching the documentary “Growing Up Trans.”
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
1310kfka.com

Known gang member arrested in Greeley

A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy