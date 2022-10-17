Calling all AEC professionals! BD+C editors need your expertise for our 2023 market forecast survey

Read full article on original website
Building Design & Construction
Architecture Billings Index moderates but remains healthy
For the twentieth consecutive month architecture firms reported increasing demand for design services in September, according to a new report today from The American Institute of Architects (AIA). The AIA Architecture Billings Index (ABI) score for September was 51.7 down from a score of 53.3 in August, indicating essentially stable...
Building Design & Construction
Michael Graves Architecture acquires Jose Carballo Architectural Group
Michael Graves Architecture (MG), an award-winning global leader in planning, architecture, and interior design based in Princeton, NJ, announces the acquisition of Jose Carballo Architectural Group (JCAG), a New Jersey-based architecture firm. Following the acquisition of Maryland-based planning, architecture, and interior design firm Waldon Studio Architects (WSA) earlier this year,...
Building Design & Construction
The biggest cybersecurity threats in commercial real estate, and how to mitigate them
In this HorizonTV segment, Coleman Wolf, Senior Security Systems Consultant with global engineering firm ESD, outlines the top-three cybersecurity threats to commercial and institutional building owners and property managers, and offers advice on how to deter and defend against hackers. 75 Top Products | Dec 16, 2019. Building Design+Construction readers...
Building Design & Construction
ROI on resilient multifamily construction can be as high as 72%
A new study that measured the economic value of using FORTIFIED Multifamily, a voluntary beyond-code construction and re-roofing method developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), found the return can be as high as 72%. The Alabama Center for Insurance Information and Research (ACIIR) at the...
