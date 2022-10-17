ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrate Halloween with their kids: See pics

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TF5U_0icPubOD00
SPOOKY SEASON 8 Photos | CELEBRITIES The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrate Halloween with their kids: See pics Ghost-shaped cookies, cute vampire fangs, lots of candy, and even an arts and crafts station, which included a carving session after the family went on a pumpkin patch trip.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their over-the-top celebration and their love for Halloween! The famous family are always having fun with their themed parties, and spooky season was no exception, as they organized a big celebration for their kids over the weekend.

Khloé Kardashian is sharing some of the incredible decorations for the party, including ghost-shaped cookies, cute vampire fangs, lots of candy, and even an arts and crafts station, which included a carving session after the family went on a pumpkin patch trip.

Among the guests, Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter True seemed to have a lot of fun with her cousins, Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son Reign, Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter Dream.

Comments / 9

Related
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
In Touch Weekly

North West Playfully Corrects Mom Kim Kardashian for Saying They Baked Halloween Treats Together: ‘I Did’

No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a video she posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 18, which featured a tray of colorful, fake insect-adorned sweets.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian Shares "Creepy" Sexcapade with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians Season 2 brings us back to a time when Kim Kardashian was boning Pete Davidson on the reg. On this week’s new episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim chatted with Kris and MJ. They discussed Pete’s plans to fly to space. Pete even discussed the topic...
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
extratv

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Current Weight After IVF Treatments

On this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney Kardashian got candid about the effect of IVF treatments on her body, and shared how Travis Barker has helped her to embrace her new curves. Kardashian revealed that she has gained 20 lbs., saying, “I used to be, like,...
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
International Business Times

Kanye West Doubles Down On Claim Kris Jenner Slept With His Longtime Rival Drake

Kanye West alleges that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, got intimate with his rival and fellow rapper Drake. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Drake will "f--k ya baby mama's mama," Page Six reported. West doubled down on the unfounded claim that Jenner, 66, slept...
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy