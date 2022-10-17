ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
 4 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial on Monday. Rosendorff's statements could pave the way for Holmes' sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial.

Rosendorff made an uninvited visit to Holmes' Silicon Valley home in August, following her conviction for investor fraud. While he didn't speak to Holmes directly, Rosendorff told her partner William Evans that "he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everyone look bad" and felt "he had done something wrong," according to Evans' recollection of the conversation filed with the court.

Under questioning by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, Rosendorff said his testimony in the trial was truthful. He said he felt remorseful about the possibility that Holmes' young child with Evans would be without her mother if Holmes is sentenced to prison.

Rosendorff added, without explanation, that “it is my understanding she is pregnant again.” The Associated Press has not verified that information.

Under grilling by Holmes attorney Lance Wade, Rosendorff said flatly: “The government was trying to get to the truth of what happened -- what Elizabeth Holmes did.”

“I don’t want to help Ms. Holmes," Rosendorff added. "The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society.”

Holmes' legal team is relying heavily on Rosendorff's post-trial action to help the former entrepreneur avoid a prison sentence. Her lawyers filed a motion for a new trial in August based on Rosendorff's alleged statements to Evans.

Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison for misleading investors about the progress her once-heralded startup Theranos was making with new blood-testing methods. She was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but the judge postponed that hearing once the Rosendorff questions arose. The judge had already set a new sentencing date for Holmes on Nov. 18 before the Monday hearing began.

WDBO

Kevin Spacey: Jury finds that actor did not molest Anthony Rapp

NEW YORK — A jury on Thursday found that Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey did not molest Anthony Rapp, who accused him of sexual misconduct when he was 14 years old. In 2017, Rapp, 51, had accused Spacey, 63, of sexual misconduct toward him in 1986, when Rapp was a teen and Spacey was 26. Rapp first made the claims in a 2017 BuzzFeed article, Variety reported, and sued the actor for $40 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

‘Rust’ movie production will not return to New Mexico after deadly shooting

Filming for the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust,” which was stopped after a deadly shooting in 2021, will not be done in New Mexico when production resumes. “The production of Rust will not return to New Mexico,” Rust Movie Productions’ attorney, Melina Spadone, told Reuters. “The production is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions have been made.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Trump Adviser Kash Patel Appears Before Mar-A-Lago Grand Jury

Donald Trump’s former star adviser Kash Patel appeared in court on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. before the grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged stash of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to unidentified sources quoted by CNN. Patel served as a national security and defense official during the Trump administration, and was tapped by Trump to deal with the National Archives’ and DOJ’s separate attempts to retrieve any classified records Trump took when he left office. Patel has claimed on cable TV that he saw the former president declassifying records before he left the White House. CNN reports that he is among a small group of Trump advisers that may be exposed to legal risk in the Mar-a-Lago investigation however it’s unclear if he is a specific target of the DOJ. It’s also unclear if he answered any questions from the grand jury or used his Fifth Amendment protection.Read it at CNN
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBO

Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

HAMILTON, Miss. — (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare's owner, Sheila Sanders, is...
HAMILTON, MS
WDBO

Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads

TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That's despite TikTok having banned all political advertisements...
WDBO

WDBO

