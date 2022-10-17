ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBO

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t be broadcast again this year

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuF3W_0icPsRRP00

A Halloween tradition may not happen this year.

If your family watches “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” every Halloween without using a streaming service, you’re going to be out of luck.

The show will not be broadcast on PBS as it was last year.

PBS responded to a tweet inquiring when the cartoon would be aired, breaking the bad news to fans.

The “different pumpkin patch” that the tweet refers to is Apple TV+, according to Apple.

Apple TV+ will be unlocking the special, allowing anyone with the app to watch it for free for a limited time — from Oct. 28-31.

To watch it, viewers can download the TV app on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV device, online at tv.apple.com, or on some smart televisions.

You will need to have an Apple ID to access the app and the cartoon, according to Apple.

If you will also be planning on watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” you will have the same issue later this holiday season. Those two specials will also be unlocked to nonsubscribers for a free but limited time, Apple said.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, while “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to nonsubscribers from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

All three shows are available to subscribers of Apple TV+ every day, the company said.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first premiered in 1966.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free

Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Big John Free Online

Cast: John Carpenter Larry J. Franco Keith Gordon Debra Hill Peter Jason. Unfortunately, Big John is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
TheStreet

Netflix Makes a Huge Mistake in its Streaming Battle With Disney

Netflix (NFLX) does not understand why people subscribe to Netflix. The company was built on content. At first, that meant mailing you DVDs, which was more convenient than going to Blockbuster or your local video rental store. In addition, the company did not charge late frees, so if you kept "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol" for a month, you did not face the shame and added cost of returning it to an actual person.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 14

The Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here to ensure that the fantasy series isn't going anywhere on Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular shows and movies. The Rings of Power concluded its first chapter with a huge reveal and questions about Season 2, but there's no question that it will continue to be No. 1 on Prime Video's top 10 throughout the weekend and — given the gap between the first and second spots — maybe even until 2024, when Season 2 is expected to drop.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy