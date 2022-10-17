Read full article on original website
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s First Fall Arts Festival in Central Park Saturday, With Spotlight on Local Artists
This time of year “when yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang,” you may not get to take in West Virginia’s flaming foliage, see it “fluttering from the autumn tree,” hear the rustling of leaves underfoot or “the pattering of nuts on the hazel branches as they fall,” but yo get experience the next-best thing.
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
askflagler.com
Freedom Fest Postponed from November 12th to March 25th
PALM COAST – The much-anticipated ‘Freedom Fest’ at the Flagler Executive Airport has been postponed from November 12th of this year to March 25th, 2023 according to a news release from the county government. The reasons cited are ongoing developments at the airport that would conflict, and the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast resident Angel Ribo among winners of 'America’s Top PA' awards
Palm Coast resident Angel Ribo is among the the winners of the 2022 America’s Top PA awards from POCN, the largest physician assistant and nurse practitioner network in the U.S. Ribo — who specializes in HIV/AIDs and holds the designations PA-C, MPAS, AAHIVS and DFAAPA — was chosen because...
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
Volusia County, DEP officials host community meeting on emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachside residents in Volusia County say they’re still not sure where to start rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Damage to seawalls, sand dunes and walkways along Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet is extensive, and time is a factor as the tide continues to take waay more of the barriers between the homes there.
volusiasheriff.org
Special Event Zone To Take Effect For Unpermitted 'Trucktoberfest' Event
SPECIAL EVENT ZONE TO TAKE EFFECT FOR UNPERMITTED 'TRUCKTOBERFEST' EVENT. As provided by Florida law, Sheriff Chitwood is designating a SPECIAL EVENT ZONE for this weekend’s potential unpermitted Trucktoberfest event in the Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores areas. The designation takes effect Friday through Sunday. Effective in 2022,...
WESH
Officials: Power restored in Sanford after Hurricane Ian brings flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Monroe's floodwaters are slowly receding, but still causing issues. The closer to the lake, the more significant the issues. Marina Isle in Sanford finally has its power back on. Sarah Buchanan manages St. Johns River Steak and Seafood. "Now we can get back to...
askflagler.com
Musician Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Palm Coast Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
palmcoastobserver.com
PAW PRINTS: Flagler Humane Society supporters gather to celebrate 40 years
Animal lovers gathered at the Florida Agricultural Museum’s Caldwell Barn on Sunday, Oct. 2, for a “barn chic” gala to celebrate the 40 years of service that Flagler Humane Society has given to pets and people. The evening began with a moment of silence to honor those...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
volusia.org
Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
‘Like living in the 1800s’: Some residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of more than 200 homes in Volusia County said they are still trapped by flooded roads. In the Lake Harney Woods community near Mims, residents say they’re still stuck even though it’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian. Morgan Alderman Road...
palmcoastobserver.com
Culinary course offered to Flagler County inmates
Inmates at the Green Roof Inn now have a way to acquire a delicious job skill they can use to secure legal employment once they’ve regained their freedom. The Homeward Bound Initiative launched last year in partnership with Flagler Technical College now offers a certificate in Culinary/Food Service Management to go along with its current certificate programs in Pre-HVAC and Vinyl Graphics Applications. HBI provides certificate courses for inmates to learn a trade or skill while they are incarcerated, improving their chances to obtain employment and not return to the Green Roof Inn upon their release.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Trucktoberfest: Residents should expect traffic congestion, doubled fines
Daytona Beach's unsanctioned Trucktoberfest is slated to begin this Friday and over the weekend, but officials warn residents of heavy traffic congestion during the weekend-long event with the addition of hefty fines. Daytona Beach police said residents should expect traffic congestion on the beachside, mainly North and South Atlantic Avenue...
fox35orlando.com
'Motorcycle gang member' arrested during Biketoberfest 2022: 'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
