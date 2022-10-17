ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Freedom Fest Postponed from November 12th to March 25th

PALM COAST – The much-anticipated ‘Freedom Fest’ at the Flagler Executive Airport has been postponed from November 12th of this year to March 25th, 2023 according to a news release from the county government. The reasons cited are ongoing developments at the airport that would conflict, and the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County, DEP officials host community meeting on emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachside residents in Volusia County say they’re still not sure where to start rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Damage to seawalls, sand dunes and walkways along Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet is extensive, and time is a factor as the tide continues to take waay more of the barriers between the homes there.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
volusiasheriff.org

Special Event Zone To Take Effect For Unpermitted 'Trucktoberfest' Event

SPECIAL EVENT ZONE TO TAKE EFFECT FOR UNPERMITTED 'TRUCKTOBERFEST' EVENT. As provided by Florida law, Sheriff Chitwood is designating a SPECIAL EVENT ZONE for this weekend’s potential unpermitted Trucktoberfest event in the Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores areas. The designation takes effect Friday through Sunday. Effective in 2022,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
LONGWOOD, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Culinary course offered to Flagler County inmates

Inmates at the Green Roof Inn now have a way to acquire a delicious job skill they can use to secure legal employment once they’ve regained their freedom. The Homeward Bound Initiative launched last year in partnership with Flagler Technical College now offers a certificate in Culinary/Food Service Management to go along with its current certificate programs in Pre-HVAC and Vinyl Graphics Applications. HBI provides certificate courses for inmates to learn a trade or skill while they are incarcerated, improving their chances to obtain employment and not return to the Green Roof Inn upon their release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

