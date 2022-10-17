Inmates at the Green Roof Inn now have a way to acquire a delicious job skill they can use to secure legal employment once they’ve regained their freedom. The Homeward Bound Initiative launched last year in partnership with Flagler Technical College now offers a certificate in Culinary/Food Service Management to go along with its current certificate programs in Pre-HVAC and Vinyl Graphics Applications. HBI provides certificate courses for inmates to learn a trade or skill while they are incarcerated, improving their chances to obtain employment and not return to the Green Roof Inn upon their release.

