Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
motor1.com
Meet the Model V electric pickup that Foxconn wants to build and sell in the US
Foxconn seems very proud of its recently unveiled fully-electric pickup truck. The company is very keen to point out that the vehicle was developed completely in-house, in Taiwan, and that it has capability and performance that will make it a tempting proposition in a wide range of potential markets. While...
motor1.com
Ineos Grenadier now officially in production, deliveries start in December
The Ineos Grenadier – the spiritual successor to the classic Land Rover Defender – is now officially on the assembly lines. After months of issues related to global supply chain disruptions, the off-roader finally reaches the stage of mass production at the company’s facility in Hambach. The first customer deliveries are expected in early December this year, though the SUV will arrive in the United States at a later date.
motor1.com
Next-gen BMW X2 rendered accurately after the first spy photos
To a certain extent, the current BMW X2 looks like a brother from a different mother in the Bavarian company’s lineup. The smallest crossover from Munich will soon receive a new generation, however, and the first spy photos of pre-production prototypes have shown a major change in the design language is in the cards. Not only that but the new X2 will grow slightly in terms of dimensions and will receive a side profile that reminds us of the bigger X4.
motor1.com
Rolls-Royce Spectre configurator goes live and the options are glamorous
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is a spiritual successor to the two-door, four-seat Phantom Coupe – and it looks lovely. But more importantly, the Spectre is the luxury automaker's first electric vehicle. It boasts 577 bhp, 260 miles of range, and as with any proper Rolls-Royce, a near-limitless amount of bespoke options to choose from.
Comments / 0