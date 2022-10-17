Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
UVA vs Georgia Tech Football GAME THREAD
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of Louisville’s strengths and weaknesses. Kickoff is at 7:30 — leave your thoughts here and be sure to...
streakingthelawn.com
Four takeaways from UVA football’s 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech
In dramatic and straight up weird fashion, the Virginia Cavaliers topped the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tonight with a 16-9 victory. The ‘Hoos advance to 3-4 on the season (1-3 in the ACC) and at the very least keep themselves alive for bowl eligibility. With the win, we’ve got four takeaways.
streakingthelawn.com
THE BIG PREVIEW: UVA Football Takes On Georgia Tech in Primetime
Following their bye week, the Virginia Cavaliers get a Thursday night game in Atlanta against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This will be the Wahoos’ first visit to Atlanta since 2018, as the two teams didn’t face off in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Virginia’s last win in Atlanta...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA basketball picked to finish third in the ACC in Preseason Media Poll
Ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season, the ACC has released its Preseason Media Poll along with preseason picks for the All-ACC First and Second Teams, ACC POTY, and ACC ROTY. The Virginia Cavaliers weren’t too prominent in the polling, picked to finish third in the ACC...
aseaofred.com
For first time in school history, Liberty football has a game that is sold out
For the first time in school history, Liberty football will play in front of a home crowd that is officially considered a SELL OUT. Liberty made the announcement on Thursday as the Flames prepare to take on BYU this Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPNU.
streakingthelawn.com
Best New Cville Restaurants for Alumni visiting UVA
Those of us still fortunate enough to live in the great city of Charlottesville face an annual task presented by friends returning to grounds each fall for Virginia Cavaliers football games, homecoming, weddings, and looking at how pretty the trees are:. What new restaurants are there? Which ones are the...
timesvirginian.com
Raiders down Governors on Homecoming Night
The Appomattox Raiders varsity football team defeated the Nelson County Governors on Homecoming Night, Friday, by the score of 34-6 to stretch their winning streak to four games and improve their overall record to 5-3 (4-0 in the Dogwood District). Raiders running back Jonathan Pennix sat out with a hamstring...
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
virginiamercury.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
cbs19news
Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council announces two filled positions, closes tax loopholes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council announced two roles had been filled during its meeting on October 17. Charlottesville Fire Department’s Captain Jeremy Evans will serve as the city’s first Emergency Management Coordinator. Deputy Chief Michael Thomas will replace Hezedean Smith as the interim Charlottesville Fire Chief, effective October 21st.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
cbs19news
Investigation underway into racist graffiti found near Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are investigating an incident involving racist graffiti at the University of Virginia. According to police, the UVA Police Department was called just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a racial slur painting on a sidewalk and roadway at 14th and John streets. This location is...
