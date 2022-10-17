Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US pledges ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine and agrees to keep communication with Russia open
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversation, agreeing to maintain lines of communication while also stressing support for Ukraine
Putin orders martial law in occupied Ukrainian areas as Russia's grip weakens
MOSCOW and KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday — signaling his growing frustration over Ukrainian advances in territory Russia illegally annexed last month. Speaking to his Security Council by video feed, Putin said the martial law order...
CNBC
Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine
Defense analysts say the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine could be setting the scene for another Russian withdrawal. Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the part of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
An occupied region of Ukraine is evacuating residents to Russia
MOSCOW and KYIV – Russia-backed authorities began an evacuation of civilians from the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson Wednesday — in a sign that Moscow's hold over the territory looks increasingly in jeopardy amid a surging Ukrainian counteroffensive. In a video address, Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-installed administrator, called...
Ukrainians keep a wary eye on U.S. midterm elections, fearing a loss of support
KYIV, Ukraine — Sitting on a park bench by a tram stop in Kontraktova Square, Marta Makarova, a 21-year-old budding social media influencer, takes a break from talking with two friends about Instagram to talk instead about the war. Makarova explains how much of their safety depends on U.S. support.
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress
Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region
Analysis: A little secret about Donald Trump's strategic 'genius'
Journalist Bob Woodward is releasing an audiobook featuring interviews he conducted with Donald Trump from 2016-2020. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what one conversation about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reveals about the former President.
Trump adviser Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress
A federal judge in Washington sentenced former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon to four months in jail and fined him $6,500 for criminal contempt of Congress stemming from his refusal to honour a subpoena from the House January 6 select committee.Judge Carl Nichols, one of former president Donald Trump’s appointees to the federal bench, said Bannon had been “a private citizen” who withheld information “under which no conceivable claim of executive privilege could've been made".And while the judge acknowledged Bannon’s compliance with court orders while his case was pending and took note of his service in the US...
Tigray's rebels agree to peace talks as Ethiopia PM vows 'end' to war
Tigray's rebel authorities said Friday they would attend talks next week aimed at ending war in Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed fighting "will end and peace will prevail". Abiy, who sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 promising a quick victory over the northern region's dissident leaders, said the war "would end and peace will prevail."
French cement giant Larfage pleads guilty in U.S. court to paying millions to ISIS
The French cement company Lafarge SA has pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State and the Nusra Front to allow the company's business operations in northern Syria to continue amid the country's devastating civil war. As part of its plea...
Biden to release another 15M barrels from strategic reserve
President Biden will announce Wednesday that he is authorizing the release of another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The draw completes the U.S. plan announced earlier this year to release a total of 180 million barrels. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that the additional 15 million...
Athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without a hijab, returns to Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday...
A $2.5 million prize gives this humanitarian group more power to halt human suffering
Jan Egeland speaks in a calm manner than befits his four decades of humanitarian work, but he becomes increasingly animated when discussing the record number of people currently displaced because of humanitarian crises across the globe. This year alone, the group that he heads, the Norwegian Refugee Council, helped those...
The U.K. will have 5 prime ministers in just 6 years. What's gone wrong?
LONDON — The United Kingdom used to be synonymous with stable, dependable, if sometimes dull, governance. But the resignation Thursday of Prime Minister Liz Truss — after six weeks in office — shows just how chaotic British politics has become in recent years. Truss is the fourth...
Two new books challenge the sense of inevitable permanence of the Chinese party state
This week, China is treating the world to elaborate political theater mired in secrecy: the 20th Communist Party Congress. It's a gathering of more than 2,000 top party officials to choose the next iteration of leaders, including the next head of the Communist party. Despite occasional pretentions at democratic consensus, this party congress' objective is being carefully managed to signal the opposite: that the party's leader now, Xi Jinping, has absolute control over all levers of power as he continues into his third term in office.
Here are the candidates for the next U.K. leader. Yes, Boris Johnson is one of them
LONDON — Following the resignation of Liz Truss as Britain's fourth prime minister in a little over six years, her Conservative Party — in power since 2010 — is racing to select a replacement. Candidates have until Monday to put their name forward, but party officials have...
