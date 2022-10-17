ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality.  The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indian Country Today

Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories

News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D.  Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Bailing on the Bay Area

Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

PG&E customers in 10 California counties could have power shut off this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 10 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. If PG&E issues its Public Safety Power Shutoffs, it would be from Saturday morning through Monday. There is no estimate on how many customers would be impacted by the planned shutoffs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut

COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
GEYSERVILLE, CA
daytrippen.com

15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas

Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rtt80s.com

The Great Quake of ’89

Tuesday, October 17, 1989 is a day I will never forget. I thought for sure that it was going to be the end of my life, at the ripe old age of 19, as the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay area. In February of that year, I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

