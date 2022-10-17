Read full article on original website
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
Bailing on the Bay Area
Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
PG&E customers in 10 California counties could have power shut off this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 10 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. If PG&E issues its Public Safety Power Shutoffs, it would be from Saturday morning through Monday. There is no estimate on how many customers would be impacted by the planned shutoffs.
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut
COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
Several quakes reported near Cobb in Northern CA, USGS says
Did You Feel It? Several small earthquakes shook Northern California on Wednesday, including a 3.4 preliminary earthquake, according to the USGS.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
Map: See how few people are getting the new COVID booster in your California county
California is among the most vaccinated and boosted states in the country. But data from the California Department of Public Health show that as of last week just 5% of Golden State residents here have sought out the new booster shots designed to protect against omicron variants. Does that mean we could be in for a holiday surge of infections?
15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas
Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
Bay Area home prices continue decline
A staple of the Bay Area’s economic strength is faltering. The median home price in the region and across California has dropped.
The Great Quake of ’89
Tuesday, October 17, 1989 is a day I will never forget. I thought for sure that it was going to be the end of my life, at the ripe old age of 19, as the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay area. In February of that year, I...
Orionid meteor shower peaks early Friday: Here's where to see it best in the SF Bay Area.
Set your alarms: The best viewing time will be from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday.
