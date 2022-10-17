Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington nonprofit announces app connecting those in need to help
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — First Fruit Ministries has announced a new WhatsApp Chatbot connecting people experiencing homelessness or human trafficking to resources. Individuals can interact with a series of questions to navigate local resources in Wilmington. The app can be used for housing, food, shelter, and rental assistance. To...
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department takes preventative measures against PFAS found in firefighter turnout gear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As more becomes known about PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, recent studies are showing the potential adverse health risks of it, including in some of the gear firefighters use. PFAS have already been found in firefighting foams, and now a firefighters’ union, the International...
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County's Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event. The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County commissioners in search of new consultant to advise on new hospital provider
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – With the future of Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to run its hospital set to expire, county commissioners are trying to come up with a plan. Commissioners voted last month not to move ahead and hire a Chicago-based consultant firm Juniper Advisory...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County couple warning others after falling victim to porch pirate
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A warning from a New Hanover County couple, telling others to beware of porch pirates. Their packages were stolen from their front door, and it was all caught on their doorbell camera. WWAY spoke with Lizzie Davis and Cody Bridges, who say they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several events being held next month to commemorate 1898 Wilmington Massacre
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A series of events are being held next month to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. Events will provide opportunities for the public to learn more about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown water customers may receive higher bills due to Hurricane Ian damage error
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If you live around Elizabethtown, your water bill may be higher than normal this month. Officials say the most recent bills due November 5th reflect 39 days of usage instead of the normal 30- or 31-day calendar month total. This error is due to Hurricane...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department installs new kitchen floor, ramp for community member
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the needs of someone not facing a fire on Tuesday. A handful of firefighters and fire chiefs, including Fire Chief Mason and Assistant Chief Robinson, spent Tuesday with Warm NC for a day of service. Participants built a ramp...
WECT
Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m. The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and...
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for Bladen County man missing since 2021
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been over a year and a half since Brandon McDonald was reported missing by his father on March 25, 2021, but the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search. Officers say they are actively investigating the case and any leads...
WECT
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington iconic independent bookstore in conflict with city over retaining wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- For more than 40 years, one business has been a staple in downtown Wilmington but it may have to shut down if the city gets its way. The reason the business is in danger of closing is that a retaining wall behind “Old Books” on Front Street is considered a danger to the public.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
