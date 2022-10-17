Emmanuel, a TikTok-famous emu, has avian flu after a deadly outbreak on a Florida farm

Read full article on original website
How Black Death survivors gave their descendants an edge during pandemics
When the bubonic plague arrived in London in 1348, the disease devastated the city. So many people died, so quickly, that the city's cemeteries filled up. "So the king [Edward III], at the time, bought this piece of land and started digging it," says geneticist Luis Barreiro at the University of Chicago. This cemetery, called East Smithfield, became a mass grave, where more than 700 people were buried together. "There's basically layers and layers of bodies one on top of each other," he says. The city shut down the cemetery when the outbreak ended.
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees...
It seems like everyone wants an axolotl since the salamander was added to Minecraft
The axolotl, with its permanent grin and youthful-looking body, has captured hearts thanks to TikTok and the popular video game Minecraft, which added the salamander to its universe in 2021. More and more people have been getting them as pets. "I would attribute about 90% of axolotls' popularity to Minecraft...
They inhaled asbestos for decades on the job. Now, workers break their silence
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Henry Saenz remembers when he first learned what even the tiniest bit of asbestos could do to his body. He was working at a chemical plant where employees used the mineral to make chlorine, and his coworkers warned him about what could happen each time he took a breath: Tiny fibers, invisible to the eye, could enter his nose and mouth and settle into his lungs, his abdomen, the lining of his heart.
Enrollment in Korean classes has shot up. Thank K-pop
From K-pop phenomena "Gangnam Style" and BTS to South Korea's success on screen with Parasite and Squid Game, interest in Korean popular culture has skyrocketed in the past decade. One way experts have seen this interest manifest is in the steep rise in enrollment in Korean language classes. U.S. college...
Rusty the red panda, who briefly ran free in D.C. in 2013, has unexpectedly died
Some who were in Washington, D.C., in 2013 are mourning the loss of Rusty the red panda, who captivated the city when he escaped from the Smithsonian's National Zoo almost a decade ago. He was 10 years old. He died on Oct. 14. Pueblo Zoo, where he was living, currently...
What it's like being an abortion doula in a state with restrictive laws
In the hectic days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Ash Williams, an abortion doula, welcomed panicked pregnant people into North Carolina's abortion clinics. His job has become even more challenging after the state tightened its abortion laws. In general, an abortion doula is a person who provides support to...
3 reasons why China may become more assertive — and what that means for the U.S.
Xi Jinping is expected to break longstanding tradition in the coming days and secure a third term as China's president, putting the country on a new course that could increase tensions with the U.S. No other leader has had a third term since Mao Zedong, who founded the People's Republic...
Runners honor a Raleigh shooting victim by finishing her last run
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
Nations consider sending troops to Haiti, despite troubled past foreign intervention
The United Nations Security Council is considering an international intervention in Haiti to open up aid corridors and resolve what the U.N. secretary-general calls "an absolutely nightmarish situation." Armed gangs have blocked the main fuel terminal in the capital since last month and severed access to aid routes. The country...
Genetic sequencing gives us the first-ever look at a Neanderthal clan
One of the things that makes us special as a species is our ability to form communities, but we humans have not always been alone in that regard. A new study sheds light on how Neanderthals built clans of their own. Neanderthals are distant cousins of humans that lived between...
What Yankee Candle reviews can tell us about COVID
After seeing Twitter threads pointing out a potential link between negative candle reviews and spikes in COVID cases, one professor sought to determine if there was a relationship between the two. Transcript. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Over the course of the pandemic, people began noticing something weird happening in the reviews...
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux
From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
Hair straightening chemicals may increase women's risk of uterine cancer, study finds
Women who have used hair straightening chemicals, or relaxers, may be at higher risk of developing uterine cancer, according to a new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. The study, released Monday, joins prior research in showing an increased risk of hormone-related cancer in women who have...
Journalist traces the peculiar story of Steve Bannon's enigmatic Chinese benefactor
New Yorker writer Evan Osnos talks about the path of Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China and insinuated himself into the MAGA inner circle. But who is he really working for?. Transcript. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. In June of...
