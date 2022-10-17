Nearly 12K Georgia children lost a caregiver to COVID-19; federal funds could help

Read full article on original website
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of Georgia kids lost caregivers during pandemic
Nearly 12,000 children in Georgia lost a caregiver due to COVID-19, according to data provided by the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. That equals roughly one in every 215 kids under the age of 18 who, since the pandemic began, no longer have a parent or grandparent in their lives.
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees...
Governor's race voter guide: Kemp, Abrams on the issues
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
‘Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes’: Residents of Georgia trailer park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has been a resident for over a […]
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
Political Rewind: Trump knew Ga. fraud claims were false; Warnock eviction story; 2nd District race
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tia Mitchell, @ajconwashington, Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. A federal court in California found evidence that former President Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud in Georgia were unfounded. U.S. District Judge...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Georgia schools struggle with how to stop violence at their doors
Clayton County High School students file through new body scanners on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The scanners were added amid growing concerns over community violence spilling into schools — and those concerns are shared across the state, whether in metro Atlanta counties like Clayton or rural towns like Tifton, Ga.
Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills
ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents
Parts of Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in brackish floodwaters. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths from the bacterium in 2022. Lee County, where Ian made landfall on Sept 28 as a category 4 storm, accounts for 45% of the cases.
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Turnout in the first three days of early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters — who have become the recent focus in the race for governor — especially turning out in force. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has met with Black voters at a series of recent...
Georgia National Fair sees second-highest attendance rate in history
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair wrapped up a near-record year over the weekend. Monday, the fair released the official numbers, stating that more than 540,000 people made their way through the turnstiles since the opening day on October 6, their second-biggest attendance ever. The last fair before...
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters ahead of midterm elections
The Oct. 19 afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for a voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.
Political Rewind: Lindsey Graham must testify; Record early voting; Celebrities campaign in Georgia
Bernard Fraga, @blfraga, professor of political science, Emory University. Shannon McCaffrey, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Atlanta's federal appeals court says Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify to the Fulton County special grand jury. The decision comes from a judge...
Mississippi town with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for whistling at a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching became a catalyst for...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing
A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card
ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
WXIA 11 Alive
One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
Maryland officials order the reinvestigation of about 100 deaths in police custody
After George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, Maryland's former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler was called in as a defense witness for the 2021 trial. On the stand, Fowler testified that, based on his study of the forensic evidence, Floyd's death should...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Labor to Host Coastal Georgia Fall Virtual Career Fair
The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer virtual career fair for the Coastal Georgia region on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 11 am until 2 pm. Those interested in attending the event can visit https://bit.ly/3URbuqk to view registration information and additional details, including a list of confirmed employers that will be updated regularly.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 1