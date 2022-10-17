ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Nearly 12K Georgia children lost a caregiver to COVID-19; federal funds could help

By Ellen Eldridge
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of Georgia kids lost caregivers during pandemic

Nearly 12,000 children in Georgia lost a caregiver due to COVID-19, according to data provided by the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. That equals roughly one in every 215 kids under the age of 18 who, since the pandemic began, no longer have a parent or grandparent in their lives.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Trump knew Ga. fraud claims were false; Warnock eviction story; 2nd District race

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tia Mitchell, @ajconwashington, Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. A federal court in California found evidence that former President Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud in Georgia were unfounded. U.S. District Judge...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills

ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents

Parts of Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from a flesh-eating bacteria that thrives in brackish floodwaters. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths from the bacterium in 2022. Lee County, where Ian made landfall on Sept 28 as a category 4 storm, accounts for 45% of the cases.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters ahead of midterm elections

The Oct. 19 afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for a voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.
FOREST PARK, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Lindsey Graham must testify; Record early voting; Celebrities campaign in Georgia

Bernard Fraga, @blfraga, professor of political science, Emory University. Shannon McCaffrey, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Atlanta's federal appeals court says Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify to the Fulton County special grand jury. The decision comes from a judge...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing

A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card

ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Department of Labor to Host Coastal Georgia Fall Virtual Career Fair

The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer virtual career fair for the Coastal Georgia region on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 11 am until 2 pm. Those interested in attending the event can visit https://bit.ly/3URbuqk to view registration information and additional details, including a list of confirmed employers that will be updated regularly.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy