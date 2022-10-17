ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholz orders 3 German nuclear plants to run until mid-April

By FRANK JORDANS
 4 days ago
BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government.

The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a possible energy crunch due to cuts in fuel supplies from Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Scholz’s office said he announced the decision in a letter to the Cabinet, an unusual move reflecting the deep divisions that had riven his junior coalition partners on the issue in recent weeks.

The environmentalist Greens, led by Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck, had argued that only two nuclear plants in southern Germany — Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim — should be able to keep operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec. 31 to ease possible power shortages over the winter months.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats had suggested all three — including the Emsland reactor in the northwest — should stay online, beyond April if necessary.

Successive German governments have committed to ending the country's use of nuclear power by the end of the year as part of its transition to safe, renewable energy.

But the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in a sharp cut in natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe, prompted Germany to reactivate old coal and oil-fired power plants. Climate activists such as Sweden's Greta Thunberg, and others, have argued that it's a mistake for Germany to switch off existing nuclear plants if that means burning more coal.

Follow all AP stories on the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.
German parliament clears way for huge energy relief package

BERLIN — (AP) — The German parliament on Friday cleared the way for the government to provide up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that has been greeted with suspicion elsewhere in Europe.
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders sought Friday to shore up their support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was trying to spark a refugee exodus by destroying his war-ravaged country’s energy infrastructure. Nearly eight months into the war, Russia has increasingly targeted...
EU to boost Ukraine funds amid refugee exodus concerns

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders on Friday gave the green light to a plan to provide Ukraine with 18 billion euros (dollars) in financial support over the next year, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is trying to spark a refugee exodus by destroying his country’s energy infrastructure.
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw's northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defense leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
Tell us: do you live in a Ukraine province annexed by Russia?

Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four provinces of Ukraine, which Russia proclaimed as annexed. We would like to hear from people living in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk provinces about the current situation. How are you, your family and the people around you affected?. Share your experiences.
Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government

ROME — (AP) — Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming the first woman tapped to serve as the country's premier. A presidential palace official announced that Meloni and...
New UK leader to face highest government debt in 60 years

LONDON — (AP) — British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House said Thursday that Iranian troops are "directly engaged on the ground" in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's power stations and other key infrastructure, claiming it has troubling evidence of Tehran's deepening role assisting Russia as it exacts suffering on Ukrainian civilians just as the cold weather sets in.
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

MIAMI — (AP) — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America's top adversaries. “The key is the cash," the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia's biggest aluminum company. “As soon as you are ready with cash we can work.”
With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

KALAMATA, Greece — (AP) — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with...
General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

The general carrying out President Vladimir Putin's new military strategy in Ukraine has a reputation for brutality — for bombing civilians in Russia's campaign in Syria. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.
Malaysia slammed for deporting 6 Myanmar military defectors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — A Malaysian rights group on Friday condemned the government's move to deport 150 Myanmar nationals, including six defectors from the Myanmar military who were all arrested upon arrival in their homeland and may face capital punishment. The Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar...
Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand’s telecoms regulator has agreed to allow a merger between the country’s two main phone carriers in a decision that raises worries over whether reduced competition will harm consumer interests. The $7.3 billion deal will merge True Corp. and smaller DTAC, a...
Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads

TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That's despite TikTok having banned all political advertisements...
Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule

MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — (AP) — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the...
Asian shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks fell in most regional markets but rose in Mumbai. China's ruling party congress is expected to...
Chad govt suspends 7 political parties after deadly protests

N'DJAMENA, Chad — (AP) — Chad's government clamped down on the country's opposition Friday, suspending seven political parties and searching party offices a day after unprecedented protests around the country left more than 60 people dead. Prominent opposition leader Succes Masra tweeted that the national headquarters of his...
Greece: Sailboat carrying 75 migrants safely towed to port

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A sailboat carrying dozens of migrants that had sent a distress signal in rough weather off the southern tip of mainland Greece has been safely towed to port, Greece's coast guard said Friday. There were no reports of any injuries or missing people.
