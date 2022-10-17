Read full article on original website
Tr*mp Doesn't Care About People Or Leadership. He Just Wanted The Country As His New Business Acquisition....Tr*mpy Land
Related
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
Trump Reportedly Has One Big Condition for Jan. 6 Committee Testimony
After the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted in favor of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, he’s been telling those in his orbit he’s not opposed to the idea. “The former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions,” The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported on Thursday evening. “However, it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand.” Not everyone in Trump’s circle is convinced that him testifying would be a wise idea, however. “He should not,” a Trump adviser who speaks regularly with the former president told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he will share his response to the subpoena Friday morning, while claiming the committee is “a giant scam, presided over by a group of Radical Left losers, and two failed Republicans.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Inevitable Indictment of Donald Trump
As an appellate judge, Merrick Garland was known for constructing narrow decisions that achieved consensus without creating extraneous controversy. As a government attorney, he was known for his zealous adherence to the letter of the law. As a person, he is a smaller-than-life figure, a dry conversationalist, studious listener, something close to the opposite of a raconteur. As a driver, his friends say, he is maddeningly slow and almost comically fastidious.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Newly released transcripts show Obama thought 8 years of Trump could be a catastrophe
According to transcripts released by the Justice Department, former President Barack Obama felt that should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president, it would be a "problem" for the country's democracy. The transcripts, obtained by Bloomberg, are reportedly from an off-the-record interview with Obama and reporters on several...
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Trump often speculated about the sexuality of staffers and mocked gay men, book says
Trump often speculated about others' sexualities, according to NYT reporter Maggie Haberman's book. Trump mocked gay men and called them "queer" or "faggot," his employees reportedly said. The revelations are made in te new book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," seen by The...
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee. The panel has been engaged in a court battle to...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Ana Navarro reminded Trump on Monday that, like Mitch McConnell’s, his ex-wife and current wife weren’t born in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they love America any less than others. “Let me remind Donald Trump, ’cause obviously what he’s trying to do here is say that...
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her
In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump. Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president...
Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago
The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records
"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena
Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Trump wanted a special master. So did a businessman. The judge treated them differently
Four months before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted Donald Trump’s request to have an independent special master review documents that the FBI seized from his Palm Beach estate, she rejected a similar bid from an indicted healthcare executive seeking the same treatment. Newly unsealed documents show that, unlike...
Johnson's campaign is paying the law firm of a Trump attorney allegedly connected to Jan. 6 fake elector plot
Sen. Ron Johnson recently made two payments to a law firm led by a Wisconsin attorney embroiled in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, in part to assist in a possible recount, according to financial disclosure forms filed Friday. Johnson, R-Wis., made the payments to the law firm led...
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
