Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Top Speed
How About A 1,068 HP Ferrari 812 Superfast?
With 789 horsepower under the hood, the Ferrari 812 Superfast needs no presentation, and one could even argue that it doesn’t need any engine upgrades. But not everyone seems to think so. For example, Mansory offers the 812 GTS Stallone, a model that not only makes the 812 look a lot more aggressive, it offers 820 horses under the hood. If you want something even more powerful, then Novitec's package is the solution, increasing the output to an impressive 840 horsepower. Now, however, the Ferrari 812 Superfast has been pushed to an all-new level, with maximum power eclipsing the 1,000-horsepower mark!
Top Speed
The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Is Elegantly Mediocre And Still Overpriced
Maserati is at a point where it is trying to reinvent itself. For this to happen, the Italian brand needs entirely new models, at least some of which need to be BEVs. The 2024 GranTurismo is Maserati’s attempt at making a luxury two-door GT for everyone, and while the new model is brand new underneath, it looks like little more than a facelift of the model we have known since 2007. In the past, the Trident boasted an illustrious racing history and some of the most exquisite grand tourers, despite financial difficulties. The new generation of Maserati models, the GranTurismo included, have the uneasy task to make up for a continuous record of inconsistent build quality, reliability, and mediocre sales. Here’s where Maserati’s new GT is brilliant and where it falls short.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
Top Speed
Hennessey's Challenger Jailbreak Has Bugatti Power and an Attitude Problem
"There's nothing better than the sound of a supercharger!" That's something you are not going to hear as oftern once the new-generation Dodge muscle car arrives sometime in 2024. Just like any other maker in the world, Dodge is preparing for an all-electric future, and its muscle cars can't have a different faith. But enough with the sad news (well, retrospective). Let's move to something a bit happier. The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is defined by its powerful, 797 horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8 engine. It can't get better than this, right? Well, it actually can, as Dodge came to the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show with something called "Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak" (phew...). In another words, the same model as before, but with 807 horsepower under the hood. And, if this is also not enough, Hennessey has the solution.
Top Speed
BMW M Commits to Manual Gearboxes in the M2 Through 2030
The manual gearbox is the automotive cult classic, retaining a loyal and dedicated following despite not being as popular as in its heyday. It has largely fallen out of favor for a number of reasons, at least in America. Few are learning how to drive a manual car, and the rise of EVs is dooming traditional transmissions of every kind. However, BMW has always been a bastion for motorheads, and they want to keep it that way, which is why they have confirmed that the manual gearbox will stay in their M cars until at least 2030.
There’s a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty With 166,000 Miles on It Already
Pencil that out: It's about 500 miles per day—every day—or 680 miles each work day sitting behind the wheel of a Ford F-450.
Top Speed
Here's What Makes The Alpine A110 A Worthy Rival To The Likes Of Audi And Porsche
The French carmaker, Renault, and by extension, Alpine, are attempting something of a reclamation of their former glory. Models like the neo-retro Alpine A110, which harkens back to the original A110 rally icon, prove that this is possible. Moreover, the compact French sports car is one of the most faithful representations of its classic counterpart. However, it also puts the French pocket rocket against some serious competition in the face of the Audi TTS, the Porsche 718, and the Toyota GR Supra. But don’t be so quick to dismiss the Alpine as just another wannabe, trying to pick a piece of the pie. With the A110's future successor being an EV model, now more than ever, it's worth looking into what makes it a worthy proposition.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Has Secured a New Lease on Life
The Italian car brand Alfa Romeo continues to restructure in order to become profitable in the long term. Key to this are volume models such as the Stelvio and Tonale SUVs, as well as a new large SUV that is currently in development. Recently, Alfa Romeo announced the production of a new sports car for 2024, a niche product with questionable profitability. But now Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has confirmed that the company has turned the corner. This means that projects such as the announced sport cars are once again possible.
hypebeast.com
Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Broken Down on Highway
With just a little over a month until is set to deliver the first batch of 100 Semi Trucks to Pepsi this December, a video has surfaced showing a broken down Semi Truck on a Californian highway. Spotted by Serge The Car Hauler, the video shows the truck near the...
Top Speed
McLaren M6 GT: The Supercar that Came Before the F1
Before the legendary McLaren F1, the British outfit was, almost exclusively, involved in building race cars and competing in various racing series like Formula One and Le Mans. While many believe the record-holding F1 to be the first road-going McLaren model, there was another, much more obscure car that was built in 1969. The McLaren M6 GT was a road-going version of the M6B race car, and like the F1 GT, it was, essentially, a homologation special, or at least it was supposed to be, given enough units were produced. More importantly, it was the brainchild of legendary racing driver and designer, Bruce McLaren himself.
Top Speed
BMW M Boss Says America Might Get The M5 Touring If They Build It
It is becoming obvious to some brands that Americans actually want the performance versions of wagons which they never received. With the massive success of cars like the Mercedes E63 and the Audi RS6 Avant, it looks like BMW might be ready to join the movement towards performance wagons, tourings, avants, estates, or any other name you want to give them. BMW’s wagons are part of their history, both in America and in their homeland, as well as most of the world. So maybe it is time for another performance wagon to be made and to finally hit the US shores.
Top Speed
This Ford Mustang Mach E Has Borla Exhaust....Kind Of
While electric cars are generally far more reactive to acceleration than their combustion engine-equipped counterparts, they feel less connected without the grunting engine noises, especially from the outside. However, some exceptions exist, including the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has speakers underneath the car that can emit V-8 sounds, and the recently launched Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV boasts a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.” But what about the other EVs that thrill with acceleration, but do so without any noise to stir the soul? Well, Borla Performance Sound System has a solution to making an EV sound as if it has a sizeable engine under the hood. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently compatible with this system, but subsequently, it will support the Ford F-150 Lightning and other makes and models.
Top Speed
Why Hyundai Should Make One Last Rear-wheel-drive Coupe Before it's too Late
Even after introducing the Genesis luxury brand, Hyundai is hardly a name associated with performance. Sure, under ex-BMW M Vice President, Albert Biermann, Hyundai’s N division churned out some impressive machines, but the brand’s aspirations to become all-electric by 2030 are depriving us of a few good models that would surely be selling. We recently talked about how a Hyundai Tucson N needs to happen, and now we want to address the elephant in the room – a Korean sports coupe that was promised but is yet to happen. Hyundai has all the right ingredients to make one, and with the Nissan Z and GR Supra out and about, we see no reason why one last, rear-wheel-drive Hyundai coupe shouldn’t happen.
Top Speed
When Siblings Fight: Every Porsche Model Stacked Against One Another in a Race
If there is something the Porsche models do not lack, it is power and speed. And, if this is valid for the entry level models, things get a lot more interesting when we move to the top of the lineup. The guys over at CarWow wanted to see which of the six Porsche models: the 911, the 718, the Panamera, the Taycan, the Macan and the Cayenne is the fastest one. But, they didn’t go with “base” versions of these six models, they decided to go for the most powerful models in each lineup.
Top Speed
That "Affordable" Tesla Might Come After All...Someday
Tesla effectively ignited a revolution in personal transportation and spearheaded the mainstream availability of electric vehicles. Over the last decade, however, plenty of established and start-up manufacturers have closed in on the pioneering EV manufacturer, and Tesla no longer has the advantage it once enjoyed. As such, Elon Musk revealed a few details about the company’s future endeavors during Tesla’s Q3 2022 earnings call. Among them were a few bits about the Giga Factory in Berlin, which as of March 2022, is up and running, but more importantly, he divulged more about the future Tesla model that is said to be the most affordable in the lineup by a long shot.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: The Sports Car For The Minimalist
The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been around for more than three decades and has sold across four generations. In that time, the Japanese icon has gained quite a reputation among enthusiasts for being one of the most affordable and well-balanced sports cars around. Since 2015, Mazda has shifted more than...
Top Speed
Is The Lexus Electrified Sport Worthy Enough To Carry Forward The LFA Legacy?
Toyota has defended its hybrids like the Prius, saying their hybrids are superior to a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle.) Unfortunately, “investors and environmental groups” have said that Toyota was transitioning to electric cars “too slowly”. Toyota ultimately caved and has decided to roll out its own line of BEVs starting in 2025. The Lexus Electrified Sport is the show's star, with many similarities to the 2010-2012 LFA, and in some ways, the Toyota Supra. Here's all you need to be about this LFA spiritual successor.
Top Speed
Ken Block's Audi S1 Hoonitron is Probably the Craziest Car of the Decade
Ken Block unveiled the first details on his new toy - the S1 Hoonitron - back in December 2021. Just recently, he not only left Ford for Audi, but he also did a crazy shift, making the move from cars with internal combustion engines to electric-powered cars. So, he went from having three-pedal cars and all the control over his drive, to cars with no gearbox and an attitude. As for how well he will be able to handle his new ride, we’ll find that out on Oct. 25, 2022 when the next episode from Gymkhana, renamed Electrikhana, will be released. Until then, Ken Block and his team released an in-depth video detailing everything there is to be known on the new S1 Hoonitron.
