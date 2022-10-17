As we prepare for the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon, fans are forced to consider a world where they won’t be transported back to Westeros every Sunday night thanks to HBO. It’s bleak, yes, but luckily, the network has already confirmed Dragon season two is a go. Not too surprising, considering the first episode alone brought in the most viewers for an HBO premiere ever. So, it’s safe to say Dragon will be in our life for awhile, and if George R.R. Martin gets his way, we’ll have four seasons of the show to enjoy. For now, though, let’s just focus on season two. Here’s everything we know about the sophomore season of House of the Dragon.

2 DAYS AGO