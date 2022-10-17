Read full article on original website
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
6:37 AM PT -- The story just got even more bizarre. Balthazar owner Keith McNally just told TMZ ... "I have no wish to kick a man when he's down, but I believe the best way for James Corden to retrieve some of the vast respect the public had for him before this incident is to own up to it and apologize to the young servers he abused. If he's big enough to do that, he can eat free at Balthazar for the rest of the year." Somehow we're thinkin' this isn't going to go over well with the wait staff.
Bella Hadid Goes Full Glam For a Gala Date Night
For the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, Bella Hadid dressed on theme, wearing a stunning golden gown from the 2023 Michael Kors Collection. The glittering dress featuring a plunging v-neckline that showed off Bella’s taut torso. The dress had long sleeves with a hem that ended just below her knees, revealing open-toed gold heels with straps that wound up her legs.
Lady Gaga Wears a Slippery Satin Midi Dress Designed By Her Sister
On Thursday, Lady Gaga kept it in the family. The off-the-shoulder black midi dress to host a Dom Perignon event at Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles was a costume design from Topo Studio. That happens to be the label fronted by Natali Germanotta, the singer’s younger sister. Germanotta also designed several of the stage outfits Gaga wore during her recent Chromatica Ball tour.
The Eternal Charm of Charo
The musician, icon, and world famous “cuchi-cuchi” girl on how she’s deftly managed male egos for decades. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
In Montreal, a New Exhibition Spotlights Basquiat’s Devotion to Music
Jean-Michel Basquiat, one of the most captivating artists of his generation, has been the subject of countless exhibitions delving into his triumphant (albeit fugacious) career. But a new show now on view at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts sheds light on a crucial and mostly unexplored facet of this trailblazing American artist: his devotion to music.
Kristen McMenamy & Bimini Do Alt-Barbiecore
Model Kristen McMenamy and drag royalty Bimini Bon Boulash came out to celebrate the launch of stylist Katie Grand’s new tome Tears & Tearsheets in London on Wednesday, and both seemed to be skewing to similar dressing memos. The pair semi-coordinated in their variegated pink outfits with playful accessories. That, plus platinum blonde ‘dos gave a punk rock edge to the current “Barbie-core” trend.
Emily Ratajkowski is Enjoying The Roller Coaster That is NYC’s Dating Scene
Three months after shaking the internet by liking tweets about cheating men and being single, Emily Ratajkowski is finally setting the record straight about her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model opened life as a single mom, the emotions bouncing around in her head, and experiencing the New York dating scene for basically the first time.
What to See During Paris+
Nine months ago, Art Basel made headlines with the announcement that it would bump the French art fair FIAC, in operation since 1974, from its coveted October slot at Paris’s Grand Palais, and would be presenting a new contemporary art fair, to be christened Paris+ by Art Basel in its place.
Olivia Wilde Gives the People What They Want: Her Salad Dressing Recipe
Do you know what they say goes great with a Negroni Sbagliato (with prosecco)? A salad with Olivia Wilde’s special dressing. This week, the Internet reminded us of its impressively short attention span (and odd obsession with quirky celebrity food and beverage preferences) when it moved right on from Emma D’Arcy’s sexually charged drink order (and even past James Corden’s wife’s yolk-only omelet) and became laser-focused on Wilde and the salad she reportedly made to woo Harry Styles.
I Made Olivia Wilde’s Salad Dressing to Make My Boyfriend Fall Deeper in Love With Me
Like seemingly everyone else on the Internet this week (at least, my corner of the Internet), I have been fully wrapped up in the latest iteration of drama between celebrity exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. Generally speaking, celebrity relationship drama doesn’t do it for me. It’s messy, sad, and feels inherently un-fun (unlike, say, the conversation around James Corden getting kicked out of—and immediately welcomed back to—Balthazar). Because of that, I have only peripherally kept up with Wilde and Sudeikis’ story; when I saw their nanny spoke to the Daily Mail and started a whole new circuit of press, I was prepared to ignore it. Then, I heard about the salad dressing.
With Alekesam, Selema Masekela Expands Surf Culture’s Reach
For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here. For most of the past two decades, you’ve been known...
House of the Dragon
As we prepare for the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon, fans are forced to consider a world where they won’t be transported back to Westeros every Sunday night thanks to HBO. It’s bleak, yes, but luckily, the network has already confirmed Dragon season two is a go. Not too surprising, considering the first episode alone brought in the most viewers for an HBO premiere ever. So, it’s safe to say Dragon will be in our life for awhile, and if George R.R. Martin gets his way, we’ll have four seasons of the show to enjoy. For now, though, let’s just focus on season two. Here’s everything we know about the sophomore season of House of the Dragon.
Moncler’s Newest Jacket Stitches Together 70 Years of Innovation
When Moncler was founded in 1952, it was hard to imagine that a ski jacket would have any place outside the mountain tops. But fashion has evolved, and performance wear like a puffer designed to withstand high altitudes and below-freezing temperatures is now just as at home on the streets of New York as it is on the slopes of St Moritz.
Meghan Markle Admits She Judged Paris Hilton Before They Met
Meghan Markle was scheduled for a cover for Variety’s Power of Women interviews, but her story was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. Today, it’s finally out—and while the Duchess of Sussex is diplomatic in the Q&A, she did share a bit about grief in the family, her experience interviewing other notorious women in media, and what it was like just after that Oprah interview dropped.
JW Anderson Gets Into the Horror Business With a Carrie Capsule
If you’ve got a taste for terror, you’ll enjoy JW Anderson’s fall 2022 capsule, which pays homage to the supernatural horror film adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name. JW Anderson creative director Jonathan Anderson found inspiration for the collection—which features t-shirts, tracksuits, puffer jackets, and even coordinating sets that resemble pajamas—from the lead protagonist of the film, Carrie White, played by Sissy Spacek. He was so taken with her, in fact, that he superimposed her face onto many of the items of clothing featured in the capsule. Other pieces are printed with quote from the film’s original posters. Shop the offerings, here.
For Stylist Harry Lambert, There’s Meaning in a Bit of Camp
For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here. A lot of stylists approach clothes through the lens of...
Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Go For Bows and Buckles
On Tuesday night in New York City, Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain walked the red carpet together at the Paris Theater for a screening of their Netflix film, The Good Nurse, which begins streaming later this month. The pair were already quite acquainted as real-life friends long before they worked together on set, and their outfits are perfectly complimentary.
Willy Chavarria Wants to Uplift the People
The designer Willy Chavarria’s rapid ascent in the fashion world is more than merited, and goes far beyond clothing. Known for his voluminous silhouettes and minimalistic workwear pieces, the California native has proven that his label represents home to his many devoted fans. The industry has taken notice, too—in the span of just one year, Chavarria was nominated for the CFDA’s American Menswear Designer of the Year award, and won the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in 2022. Accolades aside, Chavarria’s brand ethos uplifts its community in a way that feels authentic and true. It was one of the reasons I first gravitated toward his company, years ago.
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Wore a Wedding Gown on the Red Carpet
Sometimes, red carpets are not all about the clothes. Sometimes, they’re about the jewels. That is most definitely true when it comes to a high jewelry event like Bulgari’s Aurora Awards, held in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday night. For Blackpink’s Lisa, who walked the red carpet and later presented at the event, she needed to find a dress that effectively showed off the real star of the show—her necklace—and she found the perfect one in a rather unusual place.
A Former Fashion Mag Director Has Launched His Own Line of Filipino Treats
Food can be an incredibly emotional vehicle for nostalgia and tradition. It can also be a way to explore and understand our own personal histories. The latter is the case for Geraldson Chua, who spent over 10 years working in magazines and start-ups before launching his own line of Filipino spreads and treats. Chua, who served stints at WWD and Esquire, started Pika Pika in 2021. “I spent a lot of time telling other people’s stories and hadn’t had a chance to tell my own or come to terms with it. I had to unpack that, and the best way I could do so was through food,” Chua tells me when we meet in late August.
