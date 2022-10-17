Read full article on original website
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet
Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans
At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Report: Packers 'all in' trying to get Chase Claypool
Sports journalist Michael Balko reports that Packers are “All In” on Claypool and “will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline.”
Yardbarker
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers shares relieving message about his future
It’s certainly not “R-E-L-A-X,” the message Aaron Rodgers shared after the Green Bay Packer’s 1-2 start to the 2014 season. But, after considering retirement in the 2022 offseason and experimenting with alternative career paths, the message Rodgers shared regarding his future with the Packers should offer some relief.
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
lastwordonsports.com
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
Texans HC Lovie Smith, GM Nick Caserio 'froze' Jack Easterby out of decision-making?
Jack Easterby‘s stint with the Texans ended earlier this week, with the organization parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations. It sounds like Easterby’s inability to mesh with two of the team’s top decision-makers ultimately led to his ousting. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio “had frozen Easterby out” of decision-making ever since the offseason.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday
The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Packers expected to pursue WR upgrades before trade deadline
Outside of the NFC East, the Vikings reside as the conference’s only over-.500 team. That leaves several teams that entered the season on the contender radar amid a middle-class glut. The Packers’ three previous Matt LaFleur seasons have produced three, three and four losses; 2021 featuring a half-hearted Week...
Dolphins place CB Nik Needham, LB Trey Flowers on IR
Needham’s placement on IR isn’t a surprise. The defensive back suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, ending his season. Needham was operating as a starter in 2022, filling in for Byron Jones while the veteran continues to recover from his own Achilles tear. The 25-year-old is set to be a free agent following the season after being hit with a second-round tender this past offseason.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Yardbarker
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
Pro Football Rumors
