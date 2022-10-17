Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Airbus Research Points To Growing Bizjet Market
Airbus-sponsored attitudinal research from WingX on private aviation and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) indicates widespread acceptance among business decision-makers and likely future growth for the sector over the next several years. Those surveyed were from businesses with more than $500 million in annual revenue. Sixty percent said the companies they...
Aviation International News
AeroVanti Club Obtains New Financing
AeroVanti Club (Booth 1717) has launched an investment vehicle worth up to $100 million to finance fleet expansion led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. The company has received its first new aircraft purchased with that financing, an Embraer Phenom 100, to complement its fleet of Piaggio Avanti P.180 turboprops. AeroVanti Club...
Aviation International News
Rolls Partners with Alder on SAF Testing
Rolls-Royce (Booth 2043) has signed a memorandum of understanding to test Alder Fuels’ Greencrude sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Greencrude utilizes sustainable biomass, including regenerative grasses, forest residues, and agricultural waste products, and can be converted into a drop-in fuel using existing bio and petroleum refinery infrastructure. It yields a greenhouse gas reduction of more than 80 percent compared with straight jet-A fuel.
Aviation International News
BACE Panel Tackles Decarbonization Challenges
The challenges facing aviation’s decarbonization took center stage at the NBAA sustainability lunch on Tuesday at the organization’s annual convention. A panel discussion hosted by journalist Miles O’Brien explored the hurdles and focus areas that will be needed to meet aviation’s stated goals. The industry has been working on improving efficiency for decades and has seemingly solved the easy problems but the remaining 20 percent of improvements needed is the tough part, according to Amanda Simpson, v-p of research and technology at Airbus Americas.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Goes All In on SAF
Bombardier and Signature Aviation signed a landmark multi-year agreement at NBAA-BACE 2022 on Monday that will see the airframer convert all of its flight activity to sustainable aviation fuel through the Signature Renew book-and-claim system. The deal will cover all of Bombardier’s flight operations starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
Aviation International News
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Aviation International News
Universal Hydrogen to Fly Hydrogen-powered Dash 8 by Year-end
Universal Hydrogen plans to fly the first-ever hydrogen-powered regional airliner by the end of this year using a hydrogen-fuel-cell-based powertrain housed completely in one of the nacelles of a De Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop. Now in the late stages of testing the powertrain architecture in an iron bird test rig at its facility in Hawthorne, California, Universal Hydrogen has partnered with Aerotec to perform the engine integration and fly the aircraft out of Moses Lake, Washington.
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
Aviation International News
MySky Launches Ops-integrated Aviation Tax Software
Business aviation financial management company MySky (Booth 4462) has launched a new automated tax reporting software called MySky Tax, the company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. The Geneva-based company said its new software solution can be integrated with a customer’s flight operations software, utilizing flight expense data to automatically file tax forms before any invoices are submitted.
Aviation International News
Banyan Ramps Up Gogo 5G Installation Provisioning
On the heels of earning a multiple STC for installation of Gogo’s Avance L3 Core and Plus Wi-Fi systems on the HondaJet, Banyan Air Service (Booths 1954, 2195, 2424) announced at NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has begun provisioning aircraft in the southeastern U.S. for Gogo’s forthcoming 5G service. These aircraft include a Bombardier Global 5000, Gulfstream G550, Embraer Legacy 600, and “numerous” other business aircraft, the FBO/MRO said.
Aviation International News
Avidyne Upgrading Learjet 55C with Dual Atlas FMS
Owners and operators of the Learjet 55C have a new flight management system (FMS) option, the installation of dual Avidyne Atlas units that allow pilots to fly fully-coupled LPV approaches. Florida Jet Center (Booth 3726) worked with Avidyne (Booth 1681) on the project, which required reconfiguration of the center pedestal to accommodate the EFIS mode select controls and the Dzus-mounted Atlas FMSs.
Aviation International News
BAE Develops Flight Controls for Supernal eVTOL
BAE Systems will design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s five-passenger eVTOL. On Monday at NBAA-BACE, the aerospace group said it will define the requirements and architecture for a lightweight, fly-by-wire system in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility subsidiary. The flight controls for...
Aviation International News
FAA, EASA Heads Pledge Continued Cooperation
FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen reaffirmed his agency’s commitment to safety and bilateral cooperation with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) during a panel discussion Tuesday morning at NBAA-BACE 2022 with Patrick Ky, executive director of EASA. “People have an expectation of safety no matter where in the world they fly or whatever they plan to fly on,” Nolen said during the first-day opening session.
Aviation International News
Million Air Moves into the Florida Keys
Million Air has completed its acquisition and rebranding of the former Marathon Jet Center at Marathon International Airport (KMTH) in the Florida Keys. For the FBO chain (Booth 3830), the location represents its fourth in the state and the 34th in the Million Air network. The facility includes two separate locations, one catering to business jets, while the other handles light general aviation traffic.
Aviation International News
Aircraft Deals Not as Robust but Still Strong
Business aircraft transactions weren’t as robust in the third quarter as they were a year agio, but sales activity nevertheless remained strong. That's according to the International Aircraft Dealers Association’s (IADA, Booth 1268) quarterly Market Report, which was released Tuesday at NBAA-BACE 2022. In the three months that ended September 30, IADA dealers reported 331 closed sales transactions versus 340 in the same period last year.
Aviation International News
Wheels Up Nets $259 Million from Aircraft Financing
Wheels Up announced Monday that it will receive net proceeds of $259 million by mortgaging its primary owned aircraft. “We created some runway,” CEO Kenny Dichter told AIN. “We are going to invest in our members, operations, and technology.”. Wheels Up (Booth 2061) has concurrently been buoyed...
Aviation International News
Mente's Four Corners Offers 'Jets as a Service'
Mente Group (Booth 3577) sister company Four Corners Aviation has expanded its fleet to 14 aircraft serving more than 100 clients. The aircraft range in size from a Dassault Falcon 7X to the Bombardier Learjet 45 and are supported by 40 flight crewmembers. Four Corners offers a variety of what...
Aviation International News
First Production Leonardo AW609 Flies
Leonardo's first production AW609 civil tiltrotor made its first flight on October 13th at the company’s Philadelphia facility. Designated AC5, the aircraft was one of three customer aircraft on the production line and will join the other three prototype AW609s currently in flight test. To date, the AW609 program has logged nearly 1,900 flight hours in the U.S. and Italy. AC5 eventually will be delivered to the Bristow Group.
Aviation International News
InSight Upgrade STC for Hawker 800 Adds Skytrac D150 SDU
Southeast Aerospace (SEA, Booth 4491) plans to offer Skytrac Systems’ DL150 satellite data unit (SDU) as an optional addition to its Universal Avionics InSight flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800 series. The InSight upgrade will incorporate full datacom capabilities with the DL150, an Iridium Next satellite receiver with pole-to-pole coverage that will meet the requirements of future air navigation system (FANS 1/A+) and long-range FANS 1/A+ oceanic connectivity.
Aviation International News
Tecnam Opens Order Book for P2012 STOL Aircraft
Tecnam has opened the order book for its P2012 short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft. Introducing the piston twin at NBAA-BACE 2022, the Italian manufacturer said the new version of its Traveller aircraft will give access to some of the world’s most demanding airports and can carry nine passengers or just over 2,800 pounds of cargo.
