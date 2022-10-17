The challenges facing aviation’s decarbonization took center stage at the NBAA sustainability lunch on Tuesday at the organization’s annual convention. A panel discussion hosted by journalist Miles O’Brien explored the hurdles and focus areas that will be needed to meet aviation’s stated goals. The industry has been working on improving efficiency for decades and has seemingly solved the easy problems but the remaining 20 percent of improvements needed is the tough part, according to Amanda Simpson, v-p of research and technology at Airbus Americas.

2 DAYS AGO