Billie Eilish, 20, cozies up to The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, 31
Billie Eilish was spotted holding hands with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford — and fans are divided over the possible new romance. A fan posted a TikTok video of the pair leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Friday that showed Eilish, 20, reaching to grab 31-year-old Rutherford’s hand on their way out.
Billie Eilish, 20, Holds Hands With Jesse Rutherford, 31, Sparking Romance Speculation: Video
Billie Eilish sparked romance rumors with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford after the pair were spotted together on Friday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles. The Grammy/Oscar winner, 20, held hands with the 31-year-old musician as they left an attraction at Halloween Horror Nights in a video making the rounds online. Although the clip doesn’t show the pair’s faces clearly, TMZ confirmed it was indeed Billie and Jesse, who were also hanging out with a group of friends, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas.
Billie Eilish Kisses Jesse Rutherford On ‘Date Night’, Confirming Relationship: Photos & Exclusive Details
It’s true, Billie Eilish has a new man in her life! The 20-year-old confirmed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford, 31, by making out with him in new photos. The two looked smitten with one another as they locked lips while out and about in Studio City. In another shot, Jesse wrapped an arm around Billie’s shoulder, and she held onto his hand as they walked down the street.
Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
Camila Cabello Praises Blackpink’s Jisoo for Covering Her Song ‘Liar’: ‘Get It Girl’
A queen covers another queen! Over the weekend, Blackpink kicked off their world tour in Seoul, South Korea, performing some of the group’s greatest hits, while also giving its members — Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé — the chance to showcase their individuality during a solo segment of the show.
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Amidst the Backlash, Billie Eilish Goes on an Outing With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
A few days ago, Billie Eilish had to face many negative comments on social media over her supposedly dating Jesse Ruthford. No official announcement has been made by these two yet, so we can only assume they are dating. Billie previously made it to the headlines when she broke up with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Back then, Matthew took charge of informing the media and her fans, as he posted about it on his Instagram story. Apparently, they broke up because he became the “Bad Guy” in Billie’s life when he cheated on the singer.
Did You Know Meghan Markle Used Her Avid Skills to Win Over Young Princes of The Royal Family?
Besides her acting skills and professionalism in various other fields, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle once ruled the hearts of the Royal Family with another avid skill. This was the one that was appreciated by all. From sister-in-law, Kate Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte to the royal experts, Markle impressed everyone. But do you know what it was?
“It’s going to be weird for her” – When Comedian John Oliver Gave Meghan Markle an Advice Before Her Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle’s life has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride since her marriage to Prince Harry. The two tied the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018. Since then, they have been in the news either for their controversial statements or shocking decisions. Meghan Markle could only endure the life of the working royal for less than two years as she and Harry decided to step down from their duties in January 2020.
“It only made me pee the bed” – Billie Eilish in 2021 Revealed How She Took Diet Pills to Be in Shape
Billie Eilish is an international pop icon who garnered massive commercial and cultural success in a few years. Her songs like No Time to Die, Everything I Wanted, Bad Guy, and Happier Than Ever peaked on the Billboard Hot 100. . Right from the beginning of her career, she accomplished the fame other artists do in a lifetime. However, her personal life was a struggle for this young star since she was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome only at the age of 11. The singer also has suffered from depression and anxiety for a long time. Last year, Billie revealed how she took diet pills to be in shape and how it negatively affected her body.
“It was me admitting to something..” – Billie Eilish Gives a Walkthrough of Her Popular Song, Everything I wanted
Billie Eilish and her innumerable records are at an all-time high. Some of her albums are known for the level at which her fans resonate with her lyrics. But did you know it is just not fans, but Billie, herself, who finds an escape in her own writings? The seven times Grammy titleholder has been going through some unimaginable distress that the world did not know about.
Inside Blink-182 Band Members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge’s Net Worths
Blink-182 turned the world upside when Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge announced they would be reuniting for the first time since 2015 for their upcoming 2023/2024 world tour. While the band has had a few member shake-ups over the decades — Alkaline Trio guitarist Matt Skiba famously stepped in for Tom after he left the group — the pop punk trio fans have come to know and love are finally back together. Naturally, fans have been wondering how the musicians have made their money over the years — especially when they weren’t touring or making new music. Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about Blink-182’s net worth.
Ed Sheeran had “already started” writing James Bond theme when he was replaced by Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran has said he’d already “started writing” the theme song for No Time To Die when he was replaced by Billie Eilish. Back in 2019, Sheeran’s manager revealed that the star had met James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli two years prior to discuss penning the official track for the most recent film in the hit spy franchise.
Music notes: Shania Twain, Jewel, Taylor Swift, ’Encanto,’ Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more
Shania Twain will play Mrs. Potts in the upcoming anniversary celebration of Beauty and the Beast. The television special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airs December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Jewel shared her trip to Pompeii on...
Ryan Reynolds Wins Over Hundreds of Hearts, With THIS Heartwarming Gesture for a Young Boy
Ryan Reynolds knows how to use his fame for good. The actor is not just a reel life hero, but a real-life one as well. The actor who is currently busy with the shoot of Deadpool 3, manages to be generous even with his busy schedule, by participating in different causes and doing charity work.
What Was the Durrell Challenge That Henry Cavill Undertook With Rumored Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill is a man of many credits. Over the years, he has become one of the most prominent and sought-after actors in the industry today. While The Man of Steel has cemented himself as a great entertainer and performer, there are a plethora of other exciting activities Cavill does apart from acting.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
“Put him in the same boat,” – Why Did Megyn Kelly Compare Meghan Markle to Will Smith?
Is Meghan Markle similar to Will Smith? The two have stirred up their share of controversies in recent times. Host and news reporter Megyn Kelly seems to think so. And she placed her side of the argument to justify her statement. Both Will and Meghan are well-known Hollywood celebrities, with the latter reliving her life as a Royal living a commoner’s life in the USA.
After Running for Presidential Elections, Kanye West Follows Yet Another Trump-Esque Step After Getting Zucced From Instagram and Twitter
If unpredictability was a race, then Kanye West is an honest winner. The No Child Left Behind rapper has been on a rage on and off ever since the past year. But nothing comes close to what has unfolded over the past few weeks following the White Lives Matter t-shirts at the Paris Fashion Week. All the A-list celebrities from Gigi Hadid to Jaden Smith condemned Kanye West for his behavior. But as social media would see, the worst was yet to come. While there have been countless social media kerfuffles with Kanye West at the center, none quite like this one.
“Is that even a question?” – Selena Gomez Talked About Her Huge Crush on Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt Once
Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt are considered two of the most handsome men of all time. It would get difficult for a lot of people to choose one if the two of them were standing together. Well, that did become a case when these two appeared together on the stage for the Golden Globe Awards 2016. So those who have witnessed this kind of perfection on stage might have hurt their eyes by constantly staring at their screen. To be fair, it also became difficult for celebrities, especially females, to choose between the two of them. American celebrity singer Selena Gomez faced a similar issue.
