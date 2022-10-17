ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Independent

EPA to ban flea and tick collars linked to brain damage in children

By Johnathan Hettinger
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Uebt_0icPoDcH00

A Hartz Ultraguard collar photographed on June 22, 2021 (Darrell Hoemann/The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting).

This story originally appeared in Investigate Midwest .

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ban the sale of flea and tick collars containing a chemical linked to neurological damage in children, the agency announced last week.

The collars, which contain the chemical tetrachlorvinphos, make up more than half of flea and tick collars sold in the U.S., according to the EPA. They are much cheaper than many name brand collars and are largely aimed at low-income pet owners.

Tetrachlorvinphos, often shortened as TCVP, is a type of organophosphate chemical, which were originally developed as nerve agents in World War II. Most organophosphates were banned for in-home use, after the passage of the 1996 Food Quality Protection Act.

The EPA will publish a regulation in the coming months, called a Notice of Intent to Cancel, explaining its rationale and will open the rule up to public comment, the agency announced. The agency said that Hartz is conducting more research into TCVP, and it will incorporate any studies into its future decision.

Hartz, the largest seller of collars containing TCVP, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Natural Resource Defense Council, which petitioned the EPA to ban the chemical in 2009, praised the move.

“It’s great news,” said Miriam Rotkin-Ellman, an NRDC senior scientist. “It’s unfortunate that it took this long.”

It is unclear how long it will take until the products are removed from the shelves, Pete DeMarco, an attorney with NRDC, said. DeMarco said that’s because the agency “very rarely” takes an adversarial process to ban a product. Instead, it usually negotiates a voluntary cancellation with the product’s makers.

“It’s not a quick process,” DeMarco said.

In response to questions, the EPA provided its announcement. In it, the agency said it has given Hartz the opportunity to submit new information in response to the human health risk assessment, and that information could change the agency’s decision to cancel the product.

“Should data be submitted to EPA by the end of the year that demonstrates that there is no longer a risk of concern for any TCVP pet collars, the Agency would no longer pursue” the Notice of Intent to Cancel, it said.

DeMarco said the NRDC would monitor the process.

“EPA said they may reevaluate this decision based on new information, but we’re going to remain vigilant to ensure EPA protects kids and pet owners,” he said.

The EPA’s decision is a result of a yearslong legal battle over the chemical that included four separate lawsuits. The EPA lost two cases and refused to defend itself in two cases.

In the risk assessment released this week, the EPA threw out a Trump administration-era study into TCVP and returned to science conducted in the Obama administration.

That study by the Obama administration, in late 2016, had found that children are exposed to TCVP at such high levels in the collars that they are at risk of delayed mental development, lowered IQ scores and increased chances of autism and attention disorders in children. The administration pledged to take action within 90 days, but the Trump administration never took action until forced by a court to do so.

After the court decision, the Trump administration conducted a new risk assessment, which downplayed those risks.

Earlier this year, a panel of federal judges ruled that the EPA had violated the law in that risk assessment and needed to take action within 120 days.

“EPA returned to that (Obama-era) risk assessment for the basis of this decision,” Rotkin-Ellman said. “Six years later, unfortunately.”

The EPA is currently evaluating all uses of TCVP, which include use on animal agriculture and liquid pet sprays. The agency is supposed to review chemicals every 15 years, and last approved the use of TCVP in products in 2006. Children can be exposed to TCVP through their diet, and the EPA is evaluating the risk that exposure takes.

Flea and tick collars have come under increased scrutiny at the EPA in recent years. The agency is conducting a formal review of Seresto , a popular flea and tick collar that has been linked to nearly 100,000 incidents of harm to pets and people. The agency’s internal watchdog has also launched an investigation into the EPA’s handling of incident reports.

A Congressional subcommittee has called for the EPA to ban Seresto because of the risks associated with the collar.

An Investigate Midwest and USA TODAY investigation published earlier this year found that EPA scientists have raised concerns about Seresto to their superiors for years. Elanco, the company that sells Seresto, has repeatedly defended the collar, saying that its own extensive studies into the collar show that the incidents of harm related to the collar are likely related to factors other than the two pesticides in the collar, imidacloprid and flumethrin.

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Its mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism. Visit online at www.investigatemidwest.org

The post EPA to ban flea and tick collars linked to brain damage in children appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 2

Related
Missouri Independent

‘Invading academic freedom:’ Missouri AG’s probe for university emails raises concerns

A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records requests to the university. The first sought […] The post ‘Invading academic freedom:’ Missouri AG’s probe for university emails raises concerns appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill

Passing a package of tax credits for rural economic projects should have been the easy part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s special session agenda. A bill with everything he requested passed with big bipartisan majorities during the regular session, the only opposition coming from conservative Republicans who dislike tax credits generally. But when the bill […] The post Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WISCONSIN STATE
Missouri Independent

Prosecutors’ biggest roadblock in wrongful conviction cases? Missouri’s attorney general

Up until last year, if elected prosecutors believed a person was wrongfully convicted, there wasn’t anything they could do about it.  A state law, passed in May 2021, changed that, giving them a pathway to present evidence of innocence to a judge. And since then, three prosecutors have filed motions to set people free from […] The post Prosecutors’ biggest roadblock in wrongful conviction cases? Missouri’s attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge to decide when Jay Ashcroft must begin review of 2024 initiative petitions

It is settled law in Missouri that those seeking to amend the state constitution or law through the initiative petition process must wait a day after the general election to begin collecting signatures. What is uncertain, and what Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem will decide soon, is whether the secretary of state must conduct […] The post Missouri judge to decide when Jay Ashcroft must begin review of 2024 initiative petitions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Billions for natural disasters, home energy included in stopgap spending bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — Congress is on track to approve billions in funding this week to help offset rising home heating and cooling costs as well as boost aid for communities recovering from natural disasters. The package, unveiled overnight, would provide $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that scorched much of New Mexico […] The post Billions for natural disasters, home energy included in stopgap spending bill in Congress appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers push ahead on tax cuts, rural credits in special session

Missouri lawmakers are moving swiftly to complete the special session agenda set by Gov. Mike Parson, with both the House and Senate passing incentives for farms and rural businesses and the Senate finishing work on a tax cut. Only one thing hasn’t gone the way Parson and legislative leaders hoped. While the Missouri House was […] The post Missouri lawmakers push ahead on tax cuts, rural credits in special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into Colorado. Groundwater […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge once again delays decision on closing Agape Boarding School

A Cedar County judge on Wednesday again delayed ruling on the state’s efforts to close Agape Boarding School, the Stockton-based reform school facing mounting abuse allegations — allowing the school to stay open until at least the next hearing, which is scheduled for Monday. The post Missouri judge once again delays decision on closing Agape Boarding School appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
Missouri Independent

Planned Parenthood launching mobile abortion clinic in Illinois to boost access in Missouri

In an effort to fortify access to abortion throughout the Midwest and in Missouri, where the procedure is almost entirely banned, Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile clinic across the state line in southern Illinois.  The mobile clinic will be part of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, and will provide […] The post Planned Parenthood launching mobile abortion clinic in Illinois to boost access in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections

Most Missouri state employees are “at-will” workers not entitled to seniority protections or grievance rights when they are fired, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In an opinion that overturned a Cole County Circuit Court decision, the high court declared that a 2018 law repealing the merit system for most state workers is constitutional. Three […] The post Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri

A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week.  The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But Rosalie Ierardi, an anatomic pathologist at the MU College […] The post Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

The ‘Adelante method’ helped me succeed as a Latina journalist

A Mizzou student asked me last month how I was able to succeed as a Latina journalist in a white-dominated industry. The question followed a similar theme of those asked by other members of the Latin American Student Association, which had invited me to the university’s Columbia campus to speak as part of Hispanic Heritage […] The post The ‘Adelante method’ helped me succeed as a Latina journalist appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Top Missouri lawmaker urges federal prosecutors to intervene in Agape abuse case

Missouri’s highest ranking legislator is asking federal prosecutors to intervene and shut down Agape Boarding School, alleging “undeniable corruption” and “inaction” by local officials who he says “could do the right thing and have consistently chosen not to.” House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, made his request last Wednesday in a letter to Teresa Moore, United […] The post Top Missouri lawmaker urges federal prosecutors to intervene in Agape abuse case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy