Concerns Of Potentially Rabid Bats On Treasure Coast Prompts Health Alert

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

State health officials are warning St. Lucie County residents to avoid contact with bats.

The Florida Department of Health alert followed a recent bat-related incident at The Landings in Tradition, during which one or more individuals may have been exposed to rabies via accidental contact with the otherwise harmless flying mammals.

Health officials in St. Lucie reportedly are providing treatment for those who may have been bitten or scratched by bats.

Officials stress that treatment must begin soon after exposure.

Tampa, FL
