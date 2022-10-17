Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
rewind1077.com
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
Afton man arrested after torching hospital room
On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges
(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Afton was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
NewsChannel 36
Convicted Felon Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Firearm and Meth
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted felon for allegedly possessing a firearm and meth last week. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's office, 31 year old James Dann of Freeville was arrested on October 14th for possessing meth and a firearm. He was charged...
WKTV
Chenango County man accused of setting fire at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man earlier this week after he allegedly lit a trash can on fire in a hospital room at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. The incident happened on Oct. 17 and led to the evacuation of several nearby rooms...
Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.
whcuradio.com
Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
whcuradio.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Woman Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says an Endicott woman is charged after she gave an inmate a prohibited item. Krista M. Robertson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after the office investigated inappropriate conduct between a forensic mental health employee and an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge
The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
NewsChannel 36
Three Arrested Following Investigation of Drug Smuggling
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Steuben County jail inmates were arrested following an investigation of drug smuggling. According to the county sheriff's office, 32-year-old Joshua Lavigne, 28-year-old Thomas Shaffer, and 32-year-old Anthony Devito were arrested following a prison contraband investigation. The men are accused of bringing drugs into the Steuben...
Broome Man Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend’s Brother
A Broome County man is sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend’s brother during a domestic violence incident in the Town of Chenango earlier this year. 21-year-old Crishtien Smith-Bartlett stabbed 29-year-old...
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 10 to 16
During the week of Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16, the Owego Police Department had 78 service calls, 11 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Katelyn J. Miller of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a trespassing event on Spruce Street. Miller was charged...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Rochester resident on drug and weapons charges.
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist who failed to use his turn signal. Troopers ultimately stopped the vehicle on Willite Drive and identified the operator as Terrance Carter, age 29, of Rochester. During the investigation troopers discovered a...
cortlandvoice.com
More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville
A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
