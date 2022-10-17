Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
Galion Fleet Parts reported that a van was stolen, as well as tools. A report was made of stolen items from a vehicle on South Street. Juveniles were trespassed from McDonald’s after stealing a traffic cone, according to a report. A male was arrested on a warrant out of...
wktn.com
Drug Confiscated at Residence in Sycamore
The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a search warrant at 105 East Seventh Street in Sycamore late Wednesday morning. Detectives confiscated suspected fentanyl, cash and evidence of drug trafficking. Two men were detained inside the residence while the search was conducted. They were interviewed and released pending drug results.
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County
SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
WHIZ
Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
WHIZ
Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon. Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home. Upon arrival crews...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio Participate in Coordinated Drug, Outreach Saturation Event
(LANCASTER, Ohio) –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Construction workers discover body
BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Oct 20, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies responded to a reported call of an assault. After an investigation was commenced, a person was arrested for Domestic Violence and transported to the Knox County Jail without incident. Dispatched advised that drug paraphernalia was found on Gaskin Avenue in...
Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Dead in Fatal Plane Crash into Ohio Car Dealership
Marietta – OSP has reported that a plane has crashed in Marietta Ohio after taking off from Columbus Airport. The Beech E90 king air was a dual prop plane that took off from Columbus around 7 am this morning it crashed into a car lot in Marietta and the Washington County line.
cleveland19.com
20 dogs, 17 cats found in Stark County home
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton Township woman is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities find 20 dogs and 17 cats in her home. Investigators said four of the dogs needed immediate care and four of the cats were deceased. According to the Stark County Humane Society, officers went...
roadtirement.com
National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916
The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
Lancaster man arrested for alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man with importuning for the solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. 37-year-old Michael Standiford is suspected of the alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to a social media post by the Lancaster PD. According […]
ashlandsource.com
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
cleveland19.com
Inmate dies after ingesting ‘unknown substance’ at Ohio prison, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died this past weekend after he ingested an “unknown substance” at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, said officials with the Ohio Department of Corrections. According to prison officials, staff members performed a search of Jesus Chavez around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
cleveland19.com
Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
sciotopost.com
Lancaster Police Warn Parents of Online Predators with Actual Recent Case
LANCASTER – Lancaster Police Department detectives recently investigated and charged a (37) year old male with Importuning (a 5th Degree Felony) for his solicitation of a (14) year old female to engage in sexual conduct. Detective Kurt Humbert #108 was notified of unusual and/or inappropriate communication on the victim’s...
Comments / 0