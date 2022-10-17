ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Galion Inquirer

GALION POLICE REPORTS

Galion Fleet Parts reported that a van was stolen, as well as tools. A report was made of stolen items from a vehicle on South Street. Juveniles were trespassed from McDonald’s after stealing a traffic cone, according to a report. A male was arrested on a warrant out of...
GALION, OH
wktn.com

Drug Confiscated at Residence in Sycamore

The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a search warrant at 105 East Seventh Street in Sycamore late Wednesday morning. Detectives confiscated suspected fentanyl, cash and evidence of drug trafficking. Two men were detained inside the residence while the search was conducted. They were interviewed and released pending drug results.
SYCAMORE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County

SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon. Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home. Upon arrival crews...
ZANESVILLE, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio Participate in Coordinated Drug, Outreach Saturation Event

(LANCASTER, Ohio) –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Construction workers discover body

BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
BUCYRUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Oct 20, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies responded to a reported call of an assault. After an investigation was commenced, a person was arrested for Domestic Violence and transported to the Knox County Jail without incident. Dispatched advised that drug paraphernalia was found on Gaskin Avenue in...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Two Dead in Fatal Plane Crash into Ohio Car Dealership

Marietta – OSP has reported that a plane has crashed in Marietta Ohio after taking off from Columbus Airport. The Beech E90 king air was a dual prop plane that took off from Columbus around 7 am this morning it crashed into a car lot in Marietta and the Washington County line.
MARIETTA, OH
cleveland19.com

20 dogs, 17 cats found in Stark County home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton Township woman is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities find 20 dogs and 17 cats in her home. Investigators said four of the dogs needed immediate care and four of the cats were deceased. According to the Stark County Humane Society, officers went...
STARK COUNTY, OH
roadtirement.com

National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916

The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
ZANESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
OBERLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Lancaster Police Warn Parents of Online Predators with Actual Recent Case

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police Department detectives recently investigated and charged a (37) year old male with Importuning (a 5th Degree Felony) for his solicitation of a (14) year old female to engage in sexual conduct. Detective Kurt Humbert #108 was notified of unusual and/or inappropriate communication on the victim’s...
LANCASTER, OH

