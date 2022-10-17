Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Pulse of the Heartland: Peoria yearning for the middle in a nation of angry extremes: ‘It just makes your heart sink’
Vaudeville entertainers are believed to have been the first to pose that question when scripting their acts in the early 1900s, thinking if the material went over well with crowds in a traditional heartland city such as Peoria, it’d probably land with mainstream audiences across the country. The Peoria...
1470 WMBD
Fed funding & donations help start “Cradle to Career Initiative” targeting South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – An initiative spearheaded by Illinois Central College while Peoria’s mayor still worked there is finally getting off the ground, bringing education, job training, and family resources to what’s been called “one of the most distressed zip codes in America.”. $500,000 in combined private...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
The Big Table returns to Peoria Civic Center on Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Moving Greater Peoria forward will be the focus for area leaders and community members on Thursday, as they gather at what’s called “The Big Table” in Peoria. This year marks the first time The Big Table has been held at the Peoria Civic Center since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
1470 WMBD
Activist also running for Peoria City Council
PEORIA, Ill. – The man in charge of school safety for Peoria Public Schools isn’t the only candidate for one of the five At Large seats on the Peoria City Council. There’s at least two announced candidates. Longtime East Bluff resident and activist Lawrence Maushard announced on social media back in late-August he, too, is running. Demario Boone announced his candidacy Monday.
1470 WMBD
Peoria dedicates new Station 4 to the city’s first black firefighter
PEORIA, Ill. — Some refused to eat with him and didn’t want to be next to him, but an African American fireman didn’t stop serving his city. Decades later, his name will not be forgotten. Station 4 in Peoria is now dedicated to the city’s first Black...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County gives a helping hand to local entrepreneurs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thanks to the Peoria County Board’s Advisory Committee for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, those looking to start their own business have a new tool to use. ‘Start a Business Greater Peoria’ is an online dashboard for entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of development or are looking to begin their own business from the ground up.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
wglt.org
Why Chung vs. Preston became one of the most expensive campaigns Bloomington-Normal has ever seen
“Sharon Chung and her friends are bad for Illinois.”. “Scott Preston and his campaign supporters are too extreme for us.”. Those lines have been repeated again and again in the barrage of campaign fliers that have filled Bloomington-Normal mailboxes in recent weeks. Chung and Preston are running for Illinois’ new 91st House District that includes much of Bloomington-Normal, stretching along Interstate 74 to East Peoria.
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint Health and TCHD offering free mammograms
PEORIA, Ill. — There’s really no excuse not to get one. UnityPoint Health and the Tazewell County Health Department are teaming up for the 21st year Friday to celebrate National Mammogram Day. Diagnostic Radiologist Dr. Christine Wigginton, with UnityPoint Health, says three locations are involved. “We have the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria’s 2023 budget appears solid, thanks in part to COVID funding
PEORIA, Ill. — With the help of COVID-19 relief money and some surprise local revenue, the City of Peoria appears to be in a good position reviewing their 2023 budget proposal, but the city is still preparing for a recession. Peoria has a 2023 budget of more than $260...
wcbu.org
Consultants share findings and recommendations to inform redevelopment at Harrison and McKinley school sites
Plans are starting to take shape for future development of the former Harrison and McKinley school sites on Peoria’s south side. But they’re apparently not yet ready for the public. Peoria real estate agents and at least one Peoria City Council member were on hand Thursday morning for...
1470 WMBD
Peoria County launches website to help small businesses get started
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County has officially launched a website that can help small business owners get started — and, with that, potentially get a startup grant. The website is StartABusinessGP.org — and is an effort led by County Board District 6 Democrat Eden Blair, Ph.D., chair of the board’s Advisory Committee for Enterpreneurship and and Small Business Development.
wjbc.com
Manufacturing is booming in McLean County – but for the rest of the state, not so much
BLOOMINGTON – The top brass at the Illinois Manufacturing Association reports manufacturing is booming in McLean county – but around the state, not so much. “We’re growing here in Illinois, unfortunately, were growing slower than our neighboring states since the recession in 2009, so in the last decade, we’ve added about 40,000 manufacturing jobs – which is good, except when you compare it to our neighboring states, who’ve all added at least twice that amount, so we’ve added jobs a little bit slower,” Mark Denzler, President, and CEO of the IMA told WJBC.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcomes new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has announced the department’s new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Mary Peterson, formerly a coordinator with Illinois Central College’s Workforce Equity Initiative, will help manage the organizational structure of the department’s crime prevention initiatives, according to a release from department spokesperson Semone Roth.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
Sunrun opens East Peoria branch, brings new jobs to Central Illinois
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater access to solar energy and hundreds of green jobs are coming to Central Illinois. Wednesday, city and state leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon for SunRun’s new East Peoria branch. Sunrun is a company that offers home solar, battery storage, and energy services. East Peoria is the company’s third location […]
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
Comments / 6