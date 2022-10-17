ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

The Big Table returns to Peoria Civic Center on Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Moving Greater Peoria forward will be the focus for area leaders and community members on Thursday, as they gather at what’s called “The Big Table” in Peoria. This year marks the first time The Big Table has been held at the Peoria Civic Center since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Activist also running for Peoria City Council

PEORIA, Ill. – The man in charge of school safety for Peoria Public Schools isn’t the only candidate for one of the five At Large seats on the Peoria City Council. There’s at least two announced candidates. Longtime East Bluff resident and activist Lawrence Maushard announced on social media back in late-August he, too, is running. Demario Boone announced his candidacy Monday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County gives a helping hand to local entrepreneurs

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thanks to the Peoria County Board’s Advisory Committee for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, those looking to start their own business have a new tool to use. ‘Start a Business Greater Peoria’ is an online dashboard for entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of development or are looking to begin their own business from the ground up.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Why Chung vs. Preston became one of the most expensive campaigns Bloomington-Normal has ever seen

“Sharon Chung and her friends are bad for Illinois.”. “Scott Preston and his campaign supporters are too extreme for us.”. Those lines have been repeated again and again in the barrage of campaign fliers that have filled Bloomington-Normal mailboxes in recent weeks. Chung and Preston are running for Illinois’ new 91st House District that includes much of Bloomington-Normal, stretching along Interstate 74 to East Peoria.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

UnityPoint Health and TCHD offering free mammograms

PEORIA, Ill. — There’s really no excuse not to get one. UnityPoint Health and the Tazewell County Health Department are teaming up for the 21st year Friday to celebrate National Mammogram Day. Diagnostic Radiologist Dr. Christine Wigginton, with UnityPoint Health, says three locations are involved. “We have the...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria County launches website to help small businesses get started

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County has officially launched a website that can help small business owners get started — and, with that, potentially get a startup grant. The website is StartABusinessGP.org — and is an effort led by County Board District 6 Democrat Eden Blair, Ph.D., chair of the board’s Advisory Committee for Enterpreneurship and and Small Business Development.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Manufacturing is booming in McLean County – but for the rest of the state, not so much

BLOOMINGTON – The top brass at the Illinois Manufacturing Association reports manufacturing is booming in McLean county – but around the state, not so much. “We’re growing here in Illinois, unfortunately, were growing slower than our neighboring states since the recession in 2009, so in the last decade, we’ve added about 40,000 manufacturing jobs – which is good, except when you compare it to our neighboring states, who’ve all added at least twice that amount, so we’ve added jobs a little bit slower,” Mark Denzler, President, and CEO of the IMA told WJBC.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police welcomes new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has announced the department’s new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Mary Peterson, formerly a coordinator with Illinois Central College’s Workforce Equity Initiative, will help manage the organizational structure of the department’s crime prevention initiatives, according to a release from department spokesperson Semone Roth.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Sunrun opens East Peoria branch, brings new jobs to Central Illinois

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater access to solar energy and hundreds of green jobs are coming to Central Illinois. Wednesday, city and state leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon for SunRun’s new East Peoria branch. Sunrun is a company that offers home solar, battery storage, and energy services. East Peoria is the company’s third location […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus

PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
PEORIA, IL

