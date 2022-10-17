Barry Keoghan's sculpted arms tell two wildly opposite stories: One of death, and one of life. A gnarly scar creeps up his right elbow, slightly purple and protruding. He makes no effort to hide it, wearing a tightly-fitted black t-shirt with sleeves that end well above his biceps. The scar is the lingering reminder of a case of necrotizing fasciitis—caused by flesh-eating bacteria—that struck him shortly before shooting his new darkly comedic drama, The Banshees of Inisherin, which opens today. "I was in a lot of pain," he says over an iced Americano in the swanky lobby restaurant of the Mandarin Oriental, where he is staying for the New York premiere. "It swelled. They have to leave it open to heal. But it's like ten days in hospital on a drip, and the frightening part was being told, 'We don't know where this is going. It's a life-threatening infection.'" Instead of rehearsing with his co-stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Keoghan was left to consider whether he would die or his arm would have to be amputated. When he finally got to the island where filming was taking place, he was still in pain and needed help getting dressed. "I may have been in a daze," he says.

