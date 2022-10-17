Read full article on original website
Paul Dano Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Paul Dano breaks down a few of his most iconic characters from 'The Batman,' 'Little Miss Sunshine,' 'There Will Be Blood,' 'Swiss Army Man,' 'Love & Mercy,' 'Okja,' 'Knight and Day,' 'Escape at Dannemora,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'Ruby Sparks' and 'Prisoners.' 00:00 Intro 00:14 The Batman 02:20 Little Miss Sunshine 05:08 There Will Be Blood 07:40 Swiss Army Man 09:38 Love & Mercy 12:00 Okja 13:45 Knight and Day 15:07 Escape at Dannemora 16:31 The Fabelmans 17:46 Ruby Sparks 19:23 Prisoners.
Henry Cavill May Get Another Superman Movie After All
Superman is an all-powerful being with only two known weaknesses: kryptonite, and behind-the-scenes Hollywood dysfunction. But Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, who hasn’t been seen since 2017’s Justice League (the 2021 Snyder Cut notwithstanding), may have found a way to survive Hollywood's kryptonite. A piece in The Hollywood Reporter reports that higher-ups at the newly-reorganized Warner Bros. Discovery are interested in Cavill resuming his Superman duties in a film “that would essentially be Man of Steel 2.” And you can partly credit this resurrection to the persuasive star power of Dwayne Johnson, star of the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.
The Search for the New James Bond Is Officially Underway, and It's Gonna Be a Long One
Speculation about who will take over the James Bond role has reached the fever pitch it always does when there is a passing of the license to kill, even if the current decision is still way out on the horizon. With Daniel Craig’s final performance as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die firmly in the rearview, longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been speaking about what the future of their family business might look like.
Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will Eventually Fight Superman
Ever since Dwayne Johnson’s movie version of DC Comics’ Black Adam was announced, fans have been speculating about how the character (a classic supervillain now reinvented as Johnson’s antihero) would fit into the larger DCU in the long run. This week Johnson stunned everyone with the news that Black Adam wouldn’t just meet other DC superheroes: He’d go right to the top. During an interview for Black Adam, which is due out October 21, when a CinemaBlend reporter asked Johnson if his character would ever fight Superman on screen, Johnson responded with a surprisingly frank statement: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man.”
From Batman to Dick Cheney, Christian Bale Walks Us Through His Most Iconic Roles
It’s hard to get more iconic than Christian Bale. And in the latest episode of GQ’s Iconic Characters, Bale gives exclusive insight into his most memorable onscreen moments. It may be hard to believe, but there was once a time when Bale struggled to book roles. One surprising...
The Paul Reiser Renaissance Continues With Hulu's Hilarious Sitcom Reboot
Paul Reiser came up as a New York-y observational standup comic, a browse through his 40-year-spanning IMDb page reveals a wildly varied set of roles. There’s Modell, the roast-beef-mooching hangout pal from 1982’s Diner. And Carter Burke, the villainous corporate weasel in 1986’s Aliens. And then there’s the role closest to his standup persona, Mad About You’s Paul Buchman, one of the few married New Yorkers in NBC’s unbeatable ’90s comedy lineup.
Triangle of Sadness Director Ruben Östlund on Making the Year’s Most Disgusting Class Satire
Midway through the Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s new film Triangle of Sadness, the passengers on a luxury yacht start vomiting. And vomiting. And vomiting. By the time it’s all said and done, we’ll have watched 15 balletic minutes of the .01 percent projectile puking and otherwise sloshing around in bodily fluids.
Devil in the White City Seems Cursed in Hollywood
The Devil in the White City is a terrific piece of literary nonfiction, the kind that would, theoretically, make a no-brainer smash film, and a likely Academy Award contender at that. Erik Larson’s 2003 New York Times bestseller tells the parallel true stories of architect Daniel Burnham, who was instrumental to the building of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and depraved serial killer H.H. Holmes. With the two Chicago-set narratives intertwined, Devil in the White City offered a riveting story that appealed to true crime fanatics, history buffs, and casual audiences alike.
Charlie Cox On Getting Back Into Daredevil Mode
He was initially introduced on—and subsequently canceled by—Netflix, but now Daredevil is finally in the MCU. After a coy tease with Matt Murdock’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear made his official debut in the eighth episode of the She-Hulk Disney+ series, marking a continued transition of characters from Netflix’s Marvel series into the MCU proper.
Paul Mescal Knows How Much We Love That He Loves Short Shorts
The actor Paul Mescal knows his way around a pair of sporty shorts. He’s made a name for himself on the style front since his big on-screen debut back in spring 2020—and if the hornily popular silver chain he wore as Connell Waldron, his character in the Hulu series based on Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, was the initial shot, then the retro O’Neills short shorts he wore a few weeks after the show premiered (to pick up a bag of Walkers prawn cocktail crisps and a couple cans of pre-mixed gin and tonic, of course) was the chaser.
Why Bill Murray’s Behavior May Get Aziz Ansari’s Movie Shut Down for Good
In late April, when Bill Murray was interviewed by CNBC during a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder’s meeting, he spoke cryptically about an impropriety of his that caused production to be suspended on Aziz Ansari’s feature-film debut directorial effort, Being Mortal. Now a report published by Puck on October 10 offers significantly more detail on what took place during the shoot, and why shooting has yet to resume.
Barry Keoghan Is Ready to Lighten Up
Barry Keoghan's sculpted arms tell two wildly opposite stories: One of death, and one of life. A gnarly scar creeps up his right elbow, slightly purple and protruding. He makes no effort to hide it, wearing a tightly-fitted black t-shirt with sleeves that end well above his biceps. The scar is the lingering reminder of a case of necrotizing fasciitis—caused by flesh-eating bacteria—that struck him shortly before shooting his new darkly comedic drama, The Banshees of Inisherin, which opens today. "I was in a lot of pain," he says over an iced Americano in the swanky lobby restaurant of the Mandarin Oriental, where he is staying for the New York premiere. "It swelled. They have to leave it open to heal. But it's like ten days in hospital on a drip, and the frightening part was being told, 'We don't know where this is going. It's a life-threatening infection.'" Instead of rehearsing with his co-stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Keoghan was left to consider whether he would die or his arm would have to be amputated. When he finally got to the island where filming was taking place, he was still in pain and needed help getting dressed. "I may have been in a daze," he says.
Here’s to Keanu Reeves’s No-Frills Navy Suit
Keanu Reeves is a no-frills kind of guy. The kind of guy who, now in his late 50s, lets the gray hair in his beard grow out as it may. Who rides motorcycles and orders his BLTs with a regular Coke and fries. The kind of guy who has a suit that he likes, and wears the heck out of it.
George Clooney’s Been Wearing the Same Outfit for 20 Years Straight
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. George Clooney is a leading man’s leading man, an Oscar-winning tequila mogul with the good sense to poke fun at the absurdity of his persona. That same “who, me?” charisma informs his approach to getting dressed: his polos are anti-chic piqué, his jeans are unironically dad-adjacent, and when he wears a classic steel watch on the red carpet it makes news. (A natural avatar for menswear’s wild-style moment he’s not.) But over the course of two decades anchoring box-office dingers and slogging through the promotional rigmarole they involve, Clooney’s picked up a few tricks of the trade. Take a quick gander at his public appearances and a pattern emerges: the guy’s been wearing a version of the same outfit for nearly as long as he’s been famous.
The Uncut Gems Team of Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers Are Making Another Sure-to-Be Nerve-Wracking Classic
Refill your anxiety medication and brew a pot of chamomile tea, because the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler are teaming up for a second, sure-to-be-nerve-wracking feature follow-up to Uncut Gems for Netflix. Deadline reports the untitled movie is expected to shoot “in the second quarter of 2023,” and the Safdies are still finishing the script, which “is likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.”
Chris Pine Might Be the Goatee GOAT
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. We're on the record as loving Chris Pine's freaky, flowy, long-haired summer looks—but he's clearly handy with a razor and sure cleans up nice. Angus Cloud. You have got to...
Don’t Worry, Pete Davidson Is Still Dressing Like Pete Davidson
The business of being Pete Davidson is still prospering, as evidenced by the TV series, currently in production, that’ll supposedly center on a slightly fictionalized version of Davidson’s own life. (For further context: Edie Falco is slated to play his mom, while Joe Pesci will play his grandfather.) The comedian’s been spotted out and about around New York City filming Bupkis this month, in turn providing a substantial preview of the things his fictional self is going to wear—and fortunately for us, even the semi-autobiographical Pete Davison still dresses like real-life Pete Davidson.
9 Celebs That Are In (Or Have Been In) Unconventional Relationships
To be or not to be monogamous, that is the question.
