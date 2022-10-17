ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Windows tablet just got an upgrade – you can pre-order the Microsoft Surface pro 9 today

By Steve Hogarty
 4 days ago

Microsoft has revealed its new Surface pro 9, the latest entry in the brand’s line of excellent two-in-one Windows tablets. Pre-orders are open now ahead of the device’s launch on 8 November.

A minor improvement from 2021’s Surface pro 8, the new Surface pro 9 refreshes some of the internals to keep performance nice and zippy.

It features the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors, as well as the same 13in Full HD display and 120Hz refresh rate seen in last year’s model.

There’s also a 5G version of the device planned for the first time, though this version will run on a more energy-efficient mobile processor – a Snapdragon-based chip called the Microsoft SQ3.

The 5G model also has the added bonus of seamless mobile data connectivity and a longer battery life than the Intel models.

Whichever model floats your boat, you’ll notice a definite performance boost compared with the 2021 version, which we named the best two-in-one Windows device you can buy in our Surface pro 8 review .

Microsoft Surface pro 9: £1,099, Microsoft.com

Available in early November, the Surface pro 9 is the latest entry in Microsoft’s best-in-class series of Windows tablets.

Unlike the iPad pro or an equivalent Android tablet , the Surface pro range runs on the full-fat Windows 11 desktop operating system straight out of the box, meaning it can pretty much do everything your laptop or home PC can do.

Illustrators, designers and creators will enjoy the wealth of options the slim pen 2 brings, too. The stylus is included free with pre-orders and transforms this tablet into a full-featured and versatile graphics slate that can be used anywhere, while the signature type cover (£159.99, Microsoft.com ) is a near-essential accessory that transforms the tablet into a powerful, compact, portable laptop.

Looking for a new laptop? Read our round-up of the best laptops you can buy

