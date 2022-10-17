Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham
Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game. FRIDAY, OCT. 21. Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several...
Bham Now
5 reasons you need to book a luxurious tour with Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge
If your ideal wind-down routine includes puffing on a cigar, you’ll want to learn more about Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge. Led by local comedienne Joy King, you’ll roll through The Magic City in a private, luxurious experience. Whether you’re planning a corporate outing or an evening excursion with friends, read on for five reasons it’s time to book a tour.
wbrc.com
New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham attorney and real estate developer has a vision to create a food court in the Magic City, but with food trucks!. Eric Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. N last year, which used to be a Waffle House. Guster is renting out...
Bham Now
Nabeel’s Cafe + 5 more Birmingham places we said goodbye to in the fall
It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s a spot that holds a special place in your heart. We’re sad to see these six Birmingham businesses close their doors and we hope to see them again one day. 1. Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot | Inverness. Owners...
Bham Now
45 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 21-23
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 45 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
Bham Now
11 spectacular weekend events—Sara Sells + Halloween fun—Oct. 21-23
The amount of Halloween movies I’ve jammed in this past week proves it’s spooky season. Whether you’re looking for a reason to dress up in your best costume or plan to spend time outdoors, check out these events in The Magic City, October 21-23. Have news tips?...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Commission discusses benefits and concerns of Birmingham amphitheatre
Developing the former Carraway Hospital site to an amphitheatre in Birmingham is estimated to cost about $50 million. The city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), and Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau would each contribute $5 million. The initial discussion was brought up during a meeting...
Bham Now
9 new openings + businesses coming soon, including Lane Park’s newest store
Whew, it seems like every day something new and exciting is coming to The Magic City. From cute boutiques to scrumptious bites and a photographer’s paradise, we know of nine businesses that just opened or are coming soon in Birmingham. 1. Flow | Uptown. Looking to rep The Magic...
Bham Now
NEW $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham
On Tuesday, October 19, the Jefferson County Commission shared a plan to construct a massive, $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham on the former Carraway Hospital campus. Keep reading for all the details. Does Birmingham need a new amphitheater?. When I first heard the proposed amphitheater in North Birmingham, I...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
wvtm13.com
Magic City Classic one week away, Birmingham holding kick-off events Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — New and big names will be sponsors this year at Magic City Classic. City leaders say their focus isn’t just on the game but also on showcasing Birmingham as the place to host any event. City council pro-temp Crystal Smitherman says, “The importance of the...
Bham Now
UPDATE: New Miss Fancy statue awaiting final permits for installation in Avondale Park [PHOTOS]
After plenty of hard work bringing the bronze, 15-foot Miss Fancy to life, she’s almost ready for her official installation. We caught up with Nelson Grice, the artist behind the new Miss Fancy statue, to find out when we’ll get to see her in all her glory. Keep reading for sneak peek photos and details.
WSFA
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic. The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field...
wvtm13.com
I-20 exit closure Thursday in Birmingham for road lighting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation says it needs to temporarily close an exit on I-20 East on Thursday for roadway lighting activities. They plan to close Exit 130-B to U.S. Highway 11, or 1st Avenue North on October 20, starting at 9 a.m. They expect the exit will reopen by 11 a.m. the same day.
Food Truck Thursday: A-Train Station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A-Train Station stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running for two years and is owned and operated by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex. A-Train specializes in quesadillas, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
5-year-old Birmingham boy found at bottom of hotel pool has died
A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot was covered in weeds, […]
wbrc.com
Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke. The homeowner was around when the flames...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Comments / 0