Will Hunt of Hunt & Bloom joined Steph and Rosie to talk Round Top Shopping Tips and share a sneak peek of what will be on offer at his booth during the Fall Antiques Show. 1) COME EARLY – If you’re on a mission for something in particular, then don’t wait until the last day to come and try to get your hands on it. Things go fast, so don’t waste time!

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO