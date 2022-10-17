Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season
This year's flu season is expected to hit harder than previous years, and Austin ISD confirmed the virus is already in area schools.
Due to Adderall shortage, some Austin residents are rationing their medication
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of individuals being frustrated and struggling to get their Adderall prescriptions filled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed there's a nationwide shortage of the drug. Many pharmacies throughout Central Texas, along with the residents and patients who take Adderall for ADHD, are feeling...
Williamson County names new EMS Medical Director
Ratcliff will be the county’s third medical director since the founding of the service in 1975. He is replacing Dr. Jeff Jarvis, who served the county for 11 years.
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
Austin’s chief medical officer to help prepare world for next pandemic
Dr. Mark Escott has now been tapped to work alongside scientists, engineers, clinicians and policymakers from UT Austin and across the U.S. to develop a plan to improve public health responses.
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to storage unit fire behind retail chain store in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A storage unit behind a north Austin Target store caught on fire Friday morning. The fire happened at the Target located at 10107 Research Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. The Austin Fire Department said the storage unit was full of boxes when it caught on fire. No...
Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer District hits critical drought level for the 1st time since 2013
The critical drought declaration was made on Thursday after one of the district's drought triggers, Lovelady Monitory Well, passed below its critical drought trigger on Monday.
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
Austin Police Association: Not enough patrol officers for back-to-back big events
A detective with the Austin Police Department and vice president of the Austin Police Association said the department is again at critical staffing levels.
CBS Austin
Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin
Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin sends multiple people to hospital
In a tweet thread, ATCEMS said multiple people suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided at 5946 E. Stassney Lane. The street is closed from Teri Road to Burleson Road, Austin Police said.
Pflugerville water treatment plant to expand after being damaged by invasive zebra mussels
Because of the damage from zebra mussels, and exponential population growth over the last decade, the treatment plant will be significantly upgraded, nearly doubling its capacity
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
Why construction still hasn’t started on this 2016 South Lamar mobility project
The section of South Lamar Boulevard between Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road is the target of the 2016 mobility bond for intersection, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, along with eight other major corridor projects.
fox7austin.com
Mother of student thrown into wall by Texas teacher speaks at school board meeting
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Earlier this week, FOX 7 Austin showed you video of an administrator throwing a student against a wall. The boy's mother voiced her frustrations during public comment at the Round Rock ISD School Board meeting. The incident happened in April at Round Rock ISD's GOALS Learning...
Round Rock ISD administrator accused of pushing student into wall, causing injury to his head
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock ISD administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after surveillance video showed him grabbing a then-13-year-old student and pushing him into a room. The student claims, and video shows, that he hit his head. "I mean, it...
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
hellogeorgetown.com
Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX
Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
Comments / 0