ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU

Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
FORT WORTH, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA, North Texas duke it out for C-USA supremacy

The UTSA Roadrunners thought last year's loss to North Texas provided motivation for their eventual Conference USA title. This year, a loss to North Texas could very well cost them a shot at the C-USA title. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
swimswam.com

Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024

USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio

TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2

The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy