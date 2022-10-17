Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU
Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA, North Texas duke it out for C-USA supremacy
The UTSA Roadrunners thought last year's loss to North Texas provided motivation for their eventual Conference USA title. This year, a loss to North Texas could very well cost them a shot at the C-USA title. Here's more.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
swimswam.com
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
The Colonial, Byron Nelson tournaments relegated to second-tier status by PGA
The PGA has bad news for the two North Texas tour stops, Fort Worth’s Charles Schwab Challenge and the Byron Nelson in McKinney. Both tournaments have been relegated to second-tier status in a PGA decision stemming from the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf
KTSA
Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels
The new restaurant is open for lunch daily and plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there's still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio
TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
