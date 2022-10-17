Read full article on original website
Idaho Cold Cases: SkulI Positively Identified Through Forensic Genealogy 36 Years After Being Discovered
POCATELLO - A skull of an unknown victim found in Oneida County in October 1986 has now been positively identified 36 years later thanks to forensic genealogy. In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim, 400-500 yds away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. 12-year-old Tina Anderson and 15-year-old Patricia Campbell were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
US Marshals searching for armed and dangerous local fugitive
U.S. Marshals are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous local fugitive. Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs, the Marshals reported. Vallely is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with tattoos on his neck and right forearm. ...
Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12
A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
eastidahonews.com
How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership
IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
ksl.com
That social media post about a young man hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It's fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story was startling and concerning. A young man without ID appeared to be hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He's taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is, the story goes. A photo of the man appears to...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
KIVI-TV
Bunnies up for adoption and foster at Remembering Ruby Rabbit Rescue
EAGLE, Idaho — There's a need for rabbit adoption in the Treasure Valley. Remembering Ruby Rabbit Rescue, a nonprofit formed after a bunny was left behind at a 4H event at the fair in Idaho Falls years ago, is chalk-full of bunnies. "All the rescues are full. Every single...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after ‘voices told him’ to run over a man with his car
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who told officers that “voices” instructed him to run over another man with his vehicle has been sentenced. Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was sentenced to four years probation on Monday by Judge Alan Stephens after accepting a plea agreement. According to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
eastidahonews.com
Abduction suspect is armed and still on the loose, police say in new update
The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department. Upon receiving further information, it is believed the possible abduction occurred in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Further information obtained leads us to believe the person of interest is a slender male, unknown race, wearing...
Big Game hunters – know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units
It's a hunters' responsibility to know and understand the motorized hunting rule when hunting big game in certain game management units. The post Big Game hunters – know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units appeared first on Local News 8.
Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday
The annual City of Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday, Oct. 22. The post Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.
Police: Local drunken driver attempted to steal woman's van after crashing into parked cars
POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman. Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery. The incident began to unfold around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 5...
Idaho Falls city government comes to elementary students
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper met with third graders Thursday at Edgewood Elementary School. The post Idaho Falls city government comes to elementary students appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty in Case Involving Meth Hidden with Sriracha Sauce
An Idaho man was recently sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges after hiding methamphetamine in condiment bottles – including sriracha and mustard. Derek Bryan Lee Gandall, 41, was sentenced to spend 5-10 years in state prison last Wednesday by Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking.
Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school
POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon. The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said. The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction. ...
Pocatello police arrest two suspects for reportedly vandalizing LDS church buildings
UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE: Today, the Pocatello Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested 2 suspects in connection with the vandalism that had occurred at the LDS Church located on S. 7th Ave. The original vandalism occurred on October 14, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ...
