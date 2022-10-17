TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX started accepting preorders Tuesday from high-flying private jet owners willing to pay a hefty price to receive high-speed Starlink services in the air. Starlink Aviation will cost between $12,500 and $25,000 per month to deliver up to 350 megabits per second (Mbps) low-latency broadband per plane, on top of a one-time $150,000 hardware fee for an “Aero Terminal” to access the satellite broadband network.

