SpaceNews.com
Inmarsat sale clears Australia’s foreign investment watchdog
TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Oct. 18 it got the nod from Australia’s foreign investment regulator to take over Inmarsat, although the deal remains subject to regulatory approvals elsewhere. The Australian government’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) confirmed it has no objections to the combination, Viasat said.
SpaceNews.com
UK defense committee calls for thorough Eutelsat/OneWeb review
TAMPA, Fla. — Eutelsat and OneWeb’s planned merger requires the “strictest possible scrutiny,” a cross-party group of British government officials said in a report warning the U.K has become a “third-rank” power in space post-Brexit. Combining U.K.-based OneWeb with France’s Eutelsat poses “serious questions...
SpaceNews.com
Starlink taking preorders for high-speed private jet broadband service
TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX started accepting preorders Tuesday from high-flying private jet owners willing to pay a hefty price to receive high-speed Starlink services in the air. Starlink Aviation will cost between $12,500 and $25,000 per month to deliver up to 350 megabits per second (Mbps) low-latency broadband per plane, on top of a one-time $150,000 hardware fee for an “Aero Terminal” to access the satellite broadband network.
SpaceNews.com
OneWeb launch sign of greater role for India in commercial launch market
WASHINGTON — The launch of a set of OneWeb satellites on an Indian rocket could be the harbinger of a greater role India will play in a commercial launch industry straining to satisfy demand. A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark 3 rocket, also designated LVM3, is scheduled to...
SpaceNews.com
Ariane 6 first launch slips to late 2023
WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency has again delayed the first flight of Europe’s Ariane 6 launch vehicle, this time to late 2023, as the new vehicle makes slow progress to the launch pad. At an Oct. 19 briefing, ESA officials as well as those with the rocket’s...
SpaceNews.com
Eutelsat fortifying jamming defenses over Middle East
TAMPA, Fla. — Eutelsat is preparing to deploy the first of two new jamming-resistant broadcast satellites over the Middle East following signal interference in Iran. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Eutelsat’s Hotbird 13F satellite Oct. 15 at 1:22 p.m. Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, to geostationary transfer orbit.
