Miramar, FL

1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
2 people shot in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street. A police department spokesman said two people were shot and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?

Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County. Now they’re begging for enforcement of a county ordinance. A hurricane or strong winds can spell trouble for homes, boats, and...
'Killer clown' murder suspect in court hearing

Attorneys were in court Friday in the case of a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago in Wellington. The suspect, Sheila Keen-Warren, was also in the courtroom for the hearing. One of the issues discussed was a...
WELLINGTON, FL
PBSO, state attorney receive grant to help solve cold cases

There's a renewed effort to solve cold cases in Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg were awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice earmarked for advanced DNA testing. Currently, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has 489 cold cases...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton

A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park will open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd. The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.
BOCA RATON, FL
New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February

Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware. Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG). The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Introductory one-way fares start at...
PALM BEACH, FL
Lion Country Safari welcomes new baby zebra

Lion Country Safari welcomed a new bundle of joy last weekend!. Officials at the wildlife preserve, located west of Loxahatchee Groves, announced Thursday that a baby plains zebra was born on Sunday. The foal and mom are visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange section of the safari,...
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL
2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.

Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the construction of two new affordable housing multi-family projects. The decision came Tuesday, authorizing the use of $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County officials said the money was made available via a request through the Department of Housing & Economic...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

