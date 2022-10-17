Claypool celebrates Steelers win with his first-ever dip

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool had himself a day on Sunday, catching all seven passes thrown at him for 96 yards and one touchdown.

He averaged 13.7 yards a catch in the Steelers 20-18 win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So how did he celebrate?

With a dip of tobacco from wide receiver and return man Gunner Olszewski.

"It feels awesome,” Claypool said after the game. “Gunner, come here real quick. He gave me a celebratory dip, it's my first time ever. I can't really with all these lights but it feels good."

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said Claypool, “didn’t handle it great.”

For those that use tobacco, the first time putting a dip in can be a bit of a shock to the system. It can cause some people dizziness or even vomiting.

Luckily for Claypool and the reporters around him, he seemed okay.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to many that it was the Alvin, Texas native Olszewski that provided the dip for Claypool.

After two fumbles on kick/punt returns, Olszewski has lost his job to Steven Sims who started the second half of the game off with an 89-yard return.