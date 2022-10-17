ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Claypool celebrates Steelers win with his first-ever dip

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHf1S_0icPfdgw00

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool had himself a day on Sunday, catching all seven passes thrown at him for 96 yards and one touchdown.

He averaged 13.7 yards a catch in the Steelers 20-18 win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So how did he celebrate?

With a dip of tobacco from wide receiver and return man Gunner Olszewski.

"It feels awesome,” Claypool said after the game. “Gunner, come here real quick. He gave me a celebratory dip, it's my first time ever. I can't really with all these lights but it feels good."

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said Claypool, “didn’t handle it great.”

For those that use tobacco, the first time putting a dip in can be a bit of a shock to the system. It can cause some people dizziness or even vomiting.

Luckily for Claypool and the reporters around him, he seemed okay.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to many that it was the Alvin, Texas native Olszewski that provided the dip for Claypool.

After two fumbles on kick/punt returns, Olszewski has lost his job to Steven Sims who started the second half of the game off with an 89-yard return.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy