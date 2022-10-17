Read full article on original website
MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma executed Benjamin Cole Thursday. Cole was convicted of killing his infant daughter in Rogers County in 2002. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency during a hearing last month. Cole’s attorney’s argued that the death row inmate was mostly catatonic and suffered from severe mental illnesses.
The state of Oklahoma is scheduled to put a Roger County man to death on Thursday. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed for killing his daughter Brianna in 2002. Prosecutors say Cole bent the 9-month-old in half, forcing her ankles backwards to her head. Cole's lawyers argued that he...
A 76-year-old Wagoner man is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 4:35 Wednesday morning on Oklahoma Highway 20, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The driver, Calvin Stroud, reportedly drove his 2016 GMC Sierra past a stop sign and...
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
Oklahoma has executed its 6th death-row inmate since the state resumed executions. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at 10:22 a.m.
The Creek County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Deputies say Stephanie Fuller was reported missing over the weekend, but she has not had any contact with family for more than a year. They say she was last seen in the Sapulpa area...
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
PICHER, Okla. – Federal, state, and tribal investigators spent Thursday in Picher looking for the remains of two missing Craig County teenage girls. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman are presumed dead. The 16-year-old best friends were last seen on Dec. 30, 1999. Investigators believe after they were kidnapped they...
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 64-year-old Owasso man was killed in an ATV accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
On October 4th at approximately 2:45 pm four inmates from the Ottawa county jail escaped on foot.
Thursday & Friday 4-11 p.m.
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities spoke to KOCO 5 after a person of interest in the Okmulgee case was taken into custody. This occurred after the remains of four men were found in a river last Friday. "We're just glad that we could be a part of taking Mr. Kennedy...
The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
Authorities are back in Picher, Oklahoma searching for the remains of the Welch, Oklahoma girls. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman went missing in 1999.
OWASSO, Okla. — Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at a construction site in Owasso, near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. Not only did the vandals tear up equipment, but they also dug up part of the road which damaged the car of an innocent driver.
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
A missing Kansas man is found dead in Oklahoma. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Rustin Smith was found dead inside his vehicle in rural Osage County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday. Smith was reported missing on Monday. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death.
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
