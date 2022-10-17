ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

KRMG

Osage County wreck sends Wagoner man to the hospital

A 76-year-old Wagoner man is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 4:35 Wednesday morning on Oklahoma Highway 20, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The driver, Calvin Stroud, reportedly drove his 2016 GMC Sierra past a stop sign and...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction

The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
ksal.com

Missing Man Found Dead

A missing Kansas man is found dead in Oklahoma. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Rustin Smith was found dead inside his vehicle in rural Osage County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday. Smith was reported missing on Monday. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

